Even though she now has a man, when Taylor Swift walks in the room, she can still make the whole place shimmer. Yesterday, that room was a private box at the 2025 Super Bowl and the shimmer was $22,386-worth of ruby jewelry.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift touched down in New Orleans, LA to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who played (and ultimately lost) in the NFL showdown of the season. For the biggest game day of the year, Swift embodied her "Bejeweled" lyrics, churning out a glitzy 'fit.

The pop star was dressed all in white, arriving to Caesars Superdome in a Saint Laurent longline blazer, matching over-the-knee Paris Texas boots, and crystal-studded short-shorts from Purple Brand. Swift later shed her outer layer, revealing a simple white Alaïa tank. Save for her trademark red lipstick, Swift's outfit was unusually neutral (she typically wears crimson or black for Chiefs games).

The "Down Bad" singer did, however, accessorize according to theme. She passed up the "diamonds in her eyes" lyric, instead going for a wrist-full of rubies à la "Red." Swift wore several bejeweled pieces, including a tennis bracelet and two rings from fine jewelry designer Effy Jewelry, as well as a hand chain by Logan Hollowell.

Taylor Swift packed on the glitz for Super Bowl LIX, in crystal shorts and ruby jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Together the pieces cost upwards of $22k—but that's not even the full extent of Swift's extravagant accessorizing. Swift also wore her signature time piece, a diamond-encrusted Panthère de Cartier watch—the price of which puts the rest of her jewelry to shame. The yellow gold piece is one of Swift's most-worn items and costs a whopping $32,200 at retail. (It's also one of her most sentimental: Kelce reportedly gave it to her for Christmas.) In total, Swift's jewelry alone costs a total of $54,586.

In addition to her tricked out wrists, Swift also wore a ruby necklace that looked incredibly familiar to anyone who tuned in to the 2025 Grammys. She repurposed her "T" thigh chain, turning the delicate piece into a necklace for Super Bowl LIX.

Ahead of the big game, Swift wore a cherry red mini dress and ruby "T" thigh chain to the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce may have lost, but Swift stays winning.

