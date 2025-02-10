Taylor Swift Matches Sparkly Custom Shorts to $54,586-Worth of Chiefs-Themed Jewelry at the 2025 Super Bowl
She turned it out for the final game day of the season.
Even though she now has a man, when Taylor Swift walks in the room, she can still make the whole place shimmer. Yesterday, that room was a private box at the 2025 Super Bowl and the shimmer was $22,386-worth of ruby jewelry.
Earlier this week, Taylor Swift touched down in New Orleans, LA to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who played (and ultimately lost) in the NFL showdown of the season. For the biggest game day of the year, Swift embodied her "Bejeweled" lyrics, churning out a glitzy 'fit.
The pop star was dressed all in white, arriving to Caesars Superdome in a Saint Laurent longline blazer, matching over-the-knee Paris Texas boots, and crystal-studded short-shorts from Purple Brand. Swift later shed her outer layer, revealing a simple white Alaïa tank. Save for her trademark red lipstick, Swift's outfit was unusually neutral (she typically wears crimson or black for Chiefs games).
The "Down Bad" singer did, however, accessorize according to theme. She passed up the "diamonds in her eyes" lyric, instead going for a wrist-full of rubies à la "Red." Swift wore several bejeweled pieces, including a tennis bracelet and two rings from fine jewelry designer Effy Jewelry, as well as a hand chain by Logan Hollowell.
Together the pieces cost upwards of $22k—but that's not even the full extent of Swift's extravagant accessorizing. Swift also wore her signature time piece, a diamond-encrusted Panthère de Cartier watch—the price of which puts the rest of her jewelry to shame. The yellow gold piece is one of Swift's most-worn items and costs a whopping $32,200 at retail. (It's also one of her most sentimental: Kelce reportedly gave it to her for Christmas.) In total, Swift's jewelry alone costs a total of $54,586.
In addition to her tricked out wrists, Swift also wore a ruby necklace that looked incredibly familiar to anyone who tuned in to the 2025 Grammys. She repurposed her "T" thigh chain, turning the delicate piece into a necklace for Super Bowl LIX.
Kelce may have lost, but Swift stays winning.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
