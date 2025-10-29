Major Network Is "Done" With Sarah Ferguson After Epstein Scandal: "There Was Once Such High Hopes for Her"

The hits just keep coming for Sarah Ferguson in the wake of her Jeffrey Epstein scandal. On October 17, Prince Andrew announced that he and his former wife would be giving up the use of their Duke and Duchess of York titles, and multiple reports indicate that the couple is in "advanced talks" to move out of their home, Royal Lodge. Ferguson has been dropped by multiple charities she had ties with amid her friendship with Epstein, and now it seems that a major U.K. TV network is cutting ties with the former duchess, too.

Ferguson had appeared on several ITV shows in recent years, including its popular morning program, This Morning, and Loose Women, a talk show similar to ABC's The View. On October 29, a source close to ITV told the Daily Mail, "Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her."

"There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women," the insider continued. "Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more."

Sarah Ferguson is seen at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for any future appearances, the source—who pointed out Ferguson was originally "adored" by TV bosses due to her "relatable" nature—stressed that the relationship has ended. "She's done with the channel now," the insider said.

Another source, who works at Loose Women, noted that Ferguson "got on great with the other panelists and brought something different" to the show. However, the TV professional added there would be "no more" appearances from the former royal.

Currently, Ferguson is awaiting news on where her next move will be. Sources have claimed that Prince Andrew is set to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while Adelaide Cottage could be set aside for Sarah after the Wales family moves out in November.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are seen at Easter Sunday 2025 services in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace sources are said to be ironing out the details of their housing situation—but public outrage over Sarah living in a Crown Estate home could make living at Adelaide Cottage off the table.

