Meghan Markle Kept a Low Profile at Kerry Washington's Star-Studded Birthday Party

2025 has already been an exceedingly busy year for Meghan Markle. Alongside husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex aided people who had been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires on multiple occasions. She also postponed the release of her Netflix series, Love, Meghan, so as to not distract from the tragedy affecting so many people in California. And as January came to an end, Duchess Meghan attended Kerry Washington's birthday party.

Jessica Alba, who recently announced her split from husband Cash Warren, shared video footage and photos from the star-studded bash. Duchess Meghan subtly appeared in some of the footage, and could be seen singing "Happy Birthday" to Washington while sitting next to the Scandal icon.

Alba captioned her Instagram post, "Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington." She continued, "There's nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night...Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter."

Elaborating on the spiritual evening, Alba wrote, "New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration...Feeling extra grateful—to more nights like these."

Having both appeared on popular TV shows—Meghan in Suits and Washington in Scandal—the pair have moved in the same circles for quite some time. In December 2024, Washington and the Duchess of Sussex both attended the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills, where they were photographed on the red carpet. Meghan was also spotted on a girls' night out with Washington and Kelly Rowland in December 2023, when the trio attended the Renaissance World Tour on Beyoncé's 42nd birthday.

Washington was clearly delighted with her birthday party, and she shared her thoughts about the special day on Instagram. The Confirmation star wrote, "It's my birthday...Which for me is always a time for reflection and healing!" She continued, "But truth be told, in Los Angeles right now, it feels like we are ALL needing to do a lot of that. It's amazing how loss or even the threat of loss can remind you of what matters most."

The American Son actress also encouraged her followers to support a charity who offer help to those in need. "Today, my heart is with the many people here in LA that have lost soooooo much in these devastating fires," Washington wrote. "So, for my birthday wish, I'd love for you to consider donating to @altadenagirls, an amazing organization helping young girls to rebuild a historic community in need of our love."

