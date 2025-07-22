Prince George Teams Up With Louis and Charlotte for Adorable 12th Birthday Video—And Channels Mom Princess Kate
The future King brought back memories of one of his mother's famous photos.
Prince George celebrated his 12th birthday on Tuesday, July 22, and Prince William and Princess Kate treated fans to both a new portrait and a sweet video for the occasion. The future King looked all grown up—and just like his dad—in his official birthday photo, but the portrait also brought to mind one of the Princess of the Wales's iconic moments.
Wearing an olive green fleece vest over a white and blue checkered button-up shirt, Prince George beams as he leans across a weathered wood fence in the picture, taken by photographer Josh Shinner. The pre-teen also wears one of Princess Charlotte's favorite accessories—a blue string friendship bracelet—in the snapshot. Eagle-eyed royal fans might have noticed that the photo is similar to the ones Princess Kate (then the Duchess of Cambridge) took for British Vogue in 2016.
Kate posed for the magazine's cover at the time, wearing a suede jacket as she rested her arms on a fence in the countryside. And in another photo from the shoot, snapped by Josh Olins, she wore a red striped shirt as she leaned over a rustic wood fence.
Prince Louis, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 10, joined in the fun for George's birthday video, walking hand-in-hand and giggling in one scene and lifting Louis up in another shot.
The video follows a new tradition the Prince and Princess of Wales started for Prince Louis's birthday in April, releasing both a photo and video instead of just a birthday portrait. However, the couple didn't release a video for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday in May, instead sharing a casual snapshot of the tween in a camo jacket that was snapped by the Princess of Wales on her phone—a royal first.
George's birthday posts follow a fun day out at Wimbledon for the Wales kids (minus Prince Louis), who joined their parents for the men's singles final match on July 13.
