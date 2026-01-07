Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are Set to Be "Hands-On" with Royal Work "From a Young Age," Says Charity CEO

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are already taking on royal engagements and learning the ropes of the Royal Family. They have attended charity sailing matches, enjoyed days out with the Scouts, and one charity is especially grateful for the support of the local Baby Bank.

"Of all the charities they could have supported, it's really nice to know that we were straight away on their radar,” Lauren Hall, co-CEO of The Baby Bank in Windsor, told Hello. “It's lovely they remembered their visit to us.” The young royals visited The Baby Bank in 2023 to organize Christmas donations for babies and children in the area, and they have continued to support the charity ever since. "A staff member approached us for a list of items we use on a regular basis, but also ones that we could gift throughout the year," Hall said. "We then had the items dropped off to us that the royals had gone out and purchased.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis volunteered at The Baby Bank in December 2023. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales on YouTube/Will Warr)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

"The Prince and Princess are clearly very keen to get the children involved in charity work from a young age," said Hall. "They're setting a good example. George, Charlotte and Louis are obviously very keen to be hands-on, and I think that exposure from a young age is rounding them as children."

"For us, we're just delighted that we popped up in their minds again," said Lauren. Speaking of their Christmas visit two years ago, she said “they were very much engaged on that visit and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. And all donations go a long way, so it's a huge help to us."

The three royal children have attended many major royal events. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte enjoying a day out with the Scouts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of the influence and impact that a royal visit can make, Hall says “the Princess's support is so important to us. We find nationwide that baby banks in general get a lot more support after a royal visit or a royal donation, and we do get a lot of people reaching out for support as well.” The Princess of Wales has continuously supported baby banks throughout the United Kingdom as part of her work with the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

"That regular awareness has definitely elevated baby banks as a charity nationwide, as well as our own personal one. It's a huge help to us."

