Prince Harry References the "Lifelong Friends" He "Lost" After Serving in Afghanistan, as Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Husband's Military Service
"Thousands of lives were changed forever."
Prince Harry is sharing his own experience having served in Afghanistan with the British Army. The Duke of Sussex spoke out after Donald Trump downplayed the involvement of NATO allies in the war in Afghanistan following 9/11. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle shared several Instagram photos related to her husband's military service.
Trump previously suggested that the U.S. didn't necessarily need their NATO allies, telling Fox News on Jan. 22 (via CNN), "We've never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did—they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."
In a statement shared with People via his spokesperson, Prince Harry said, "In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history [following September 11]." He continued, "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call."
The Duke of Sussex further noted, "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there...The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."
Sharing just how devastating the war was for everyone involved, Harry said, "Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost." The prince continued, "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace."
Following Prince Harry's statement, Duchess Meghan shared photos of her husband to her Instagram Stories. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Harry's military achievements, including his work for the Invictus Games, which supports wounded, injured, and sick servicepeople from all over the world.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.