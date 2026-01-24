Prince Harry is sharing his own experience having served in Afghanistan with the British Army. The Duke of Sussex spoke out after Donald Trump downplayed the involvement of NATO allies in the war in Afghanistan following 9/11. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle shared several Instagram photos related to her husband's military service.

Trump previously suggested that the U.S. didn't necessarily need their NATO allies, telling Fox News on Jan. 22 (via CNN), "We've never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did—they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

In a statement shared with People via his spokesperson, Prince Harry said, "In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history [following September 11]." He continued, "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call."

Prince Harry in Afghanistan on January 2, 2008. (Image credit: John Stillwell POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex further noted, "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there...The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."

Sharing just how devastating the war was for everyone involved, Harry said, "Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost." The prince continued, "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace."

Following Prince Harry's statement, Duchess Meghan shared photos of her husband to her Instagram Stories. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Harry's military achievements, including his work for the Invictus Games, which supports wounded, injured, and sick servicepeople from all over the world.