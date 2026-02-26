Prince Harry Reflects on "Emotional Pain" During Visit to Addiction Center in Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wrapping up their surprise trip to Jordan with the World Health Organization on February 26, and during a visit to an addiction rehabilitation center, Harry shared some meaningful advice. Spotlighting mental health issues is one of the goals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit, and they stopped by the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts on the final day of their trip.

“I want you guys to know there's no shame in having an addiction, it stems from something else which is an emotional pain— you're very, very brave to come here into hospital,” Prince Harry told patients at the facility (via People).

He added, “Now what you need to do is use this experience and go back into your communities and help other people who are in a similar situation.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with men using gym equipment at the facility. (Image credit: Alamy)

The center provides services such as counseling and medical withdrawal support for those overcoming addiction, with help available on both an outpatient and short-term residential basis.

The couple chatted with patients taking part in activities, with Meghan observing a yoga class and Harry chatting with a man using a rowing machine. “When you leave, will you continue exercising?” the Duke of Sussex asked, and when the patient said “yes,” Harry replied: “New habits, good habits rather than bad habit—we all have bad habits.”

Harry and Meghan both added sticky notes with messages of encouragement on a wall display, with Meghan’s reading: “Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness.'”

Prince Harry wrote a message of support for patients. (Image credit: Alamy)

Prince Harry penned: “It’s ok to not be ok. Trust each other. Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience.'”

Along with their trip to the rehab center, the duke and duchess also visited World Central Kitchen and the King Hussein Cancer Centre on their final day in Jordan. Meghan and Harry—who worked with the World Central Kitchen during the Los Angeles wildfires—visited its Amman regional headquarters, which coordinates humanitarian assistance into nearby Gaza.