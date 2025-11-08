Prince William Avoids Question About Andrew Scandal by Saying He Hopes to Be Surrounded by "People Who Want to Do Good"
"There has been a lot of change in your family recently..."
Prince William is currently visiting Brazil—without Kate Middleton—for the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The Prince of Wales is also attending COP30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference during the trip. Despite the public nature of both events, Prince William has so far refused to answer questions regarding the scandal surrounding his disgraced uncle, ex-Prince Andrew.
During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Prince William was asked about the recent assertion he would seek to create "change for good" in his work, "given there has been a lot of change in [his] family recently," via the Daily Mail. Rather than discussing Andrew or any other difficulties the Royal Family had faced in recent months, Prince William pointed to "the brilliant people in [the] room," saying, "Change will come from backing them, not by what I do."
William continued, "I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world." The Daily Mail pointed to commentary from one royal expert who said, "William doesn't air the family laundry in public."
During the event, the Prince of Wales also explained, "You have to provide a leadership and a vision that there's good things to come and it's not all negative." He continued, "And for my children, particularly, knowing that the planet's going to be in a better, healthier state because of the people in this room is something I love to tell them when they go to bed—it's going to be great, your future is going to be as bright as futures gone by, and that's a really important message for all of us to hear."
Rather than addressing any negativity, Prince William ensured his message looked to the future. "A world without hope and a world without positivity is a pretty depressing place," he told the audience. Now that Andrew has officially been demoted, it seems as though the royals are ready to move forward.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.