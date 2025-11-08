Prince William is currently visiting Brazil—without Kate Middleton—for the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The Prince of Wales is also attending COP30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference during the trip. Despite the public nature of both events, Prince William has so far refused to answer questions regarding the scandal surrounding his disgraced uncle, ex-Prince Andrew.

During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Prince William was asked about the recent assertion he would seek to create "change for good" in his work, "given there has been a lot of change in [his] family recently," via the Daily Mail. Rather than discussing Andrew or any other difficulties the Royal Family had faced in recent months, Prince William pointed to "the brilliant people in [the] room," saying, "Change will come from backing them, not by what I do."

William continued, "I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world." The Daily Mail pointed to commentary from one royal expert who said, "William doesn't air the family laundry in public."

During the event, the Prince of Wales also explained, "You have to provide a leadership and a vision that there's good things to come and it's not all negative." He continued, "And for my children, particularly, knowing that the planet's going to be in a better, healthier state because of the people in this room is something I love to tell them when they go to bed—it's going to be great, your future is going to be as bright as futures gone by, and that's a really important message for all of us to hear."

Rather than addressing any negativity, Prince William ensured his message looked to the future. "A world without hope and a world without positivity is a pretty depressing place," he told the audience. Now that Andrew has officially been demoted, it seems as though the royals are ready to move forward.