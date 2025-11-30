Princess Kate Says She’s Following in Her Parents’ Footsteps When It Comes to Three Key Values That She Thinks Are as Important for Her Children to Learn as Their Schoolwork

Even though they're raising royal kids, one of Prince William and Princess Kate's biggest parenting priorities comes straight from the Middleton family.

As the Mirror reports, Kate is committed to instilling certain moral values in Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. In fact, the royal has gone on the record as saying that she sees learning these values is just as important for her children as excelling in their studies.

"My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect and honesty and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life," Kate said in a 2017 speech at the Place2Be Big Assembly for Children's Mental Health Week. "That is why William and I want to teach our little children just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Kate during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the speech, Kate stressed the role her family and her childhood experiences played in shaping her own approach to parenthood.

"When I was growing up I was very lucky," Kate explained. "My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age."

Kate doesn't just want to replicate the safe, nurturing environment she enjoyed growing up for her own kids—she thinks it's something all kids deserve.

"I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow," she added.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte on the fourteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in July 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's core values of kindness, respect and honesty were only strengthened during her recent battle with cancer.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate explained in a video announcing the end of her cancer treatment.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," she added. "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."