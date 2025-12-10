Formerly Unhoused Woman Says Prince William "Genuinely Cares" About Eliminating Homelessness

A young woman whose life was turned around by Centrepoint, the charity Prince William has served as patron of for 20 years, is speaking out about the royal's commitment to fight homelessness in the U.K. The Prince of Wales marked two decades as patron of the youth homelessness charity on December 9, and one woman he met shared the details of her "amazing experience" talking with William.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ellie, 23, said the Prince of Wales "was really kind and willing to have a conversation with everyone which was lovely." She added, ""He came here and spoke to every single person individually, and had a genuine conversation with each of them. He has a very natural rapport with people so I felt very comfortable and confident speaking to him.”

Ellie became homeless at just age 17 and was "refused help by her local authority," according to the media outlet. She eventually found a place to live through Centrepoint's Independent Programme and its Reuben House facility in South London—a building opened by the Prince of Wales himself in 2023.

Ellie (left) looks on as Prince William meets Rukyah and her six-month-old son Laell at Centrepoint's offices in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales cut a cake marking his 20 years as patron of Centrepoint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellie shared that she was touched by Prince William's reaction to their conversation. "I spoke to William about how it’s been since he opened the building and the lives that he’s helping," she told the Mirror.

"As soon as I mentioned Reuben House he remembered and knew what I was talking about. It just shows he genuinely cares—I think it’s a testament to his character." She added, "It’s interesting because he’s getting to see the results of the place he opened.

As for Prince William, he told Ellie, "It’s great to see it’s in full force now and doing what it’s supposed to do, helping people."

Centrepoint's Independent Living Programme offers young people between 18 and 25 a rent-capped home and support from an advisor on items like budgeting and life planning.

Because of Centrepoint, Ellie has been able to secure a job in marketing and focus on her future instead of worrying about housing. "I hope that with the support of the Royal Family, Centrepoint can continue with its important message," she said. "William’s support puts eyes on Centrepoint which will hopefully see more members of the public getting involved. If we all come together, we can end homelessness."