Prince William has been dealing with a plethora of high-profile issues in recent years, including the demotion of his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Now, the Prince of Wales has reportedly "hired" a brand new "crisis manager" to aid public relations at Kensington Palace.

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Prince William has hired a crisis management expert as the Royal Family continues to wrestle with the fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein."

According to the outlet, the Prince of Wales has hired Liza Ravenscroft, who has been described as "bulletproof sunshine" and is known to work "arm in arm with big names facing into their toughest times."

The Daily Mail suggested that the new royal hire might be related to "the Andrew saga," which "rumbles on," or the "cancer treatments undertaken by both The King and the Princess of Wales."

The former Prince Andrew was recently demoted due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A source suggested to the Mail on Sunday that Ravenscroft had been hired "after a period of turmoil—and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession."

However, a Kensington Palace insider reportedly told the outlet that Ravenscroft would be working with Prince William in a "'non-crisis' role."

The publication noted that Ravenscroft's resume allegedly states that she works with clients "to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents...It's often front-page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks."

Ravenscroft will be "working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a source told the outlet, Ravenscroft will be "working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has." The source continued, "People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds."