Prince William and Princess Kate’s New Communications Manager Hired To “Calm Amid the Royal Storm”

Prince William and Princess Kate have a new manager on their communications team, and she has an interesting professional history that has raised some eyebrows. Liza Ravenscroft previously specialized in “crisis management,” and worked as a crisis management expert for major corporate businesses. She is said to have specialized in working “arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times,” which has many wondering why Prince William and Princess Kate hired her.

“Why on earth would the Prince and Princes of Wales need a crisis manager when they are the calm amid the royal storm?” Richard Eden asked in The Daily Mail. A representative from Kensington Palace was quick to stress that “Liza is joining in a non-crisis-based role in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace had” and explained that “people who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.”

Prince William and Princess Kate started 2026 strong with a joint engagement at a London hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate have hired a crisis manager to join their team. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a crisis-ridden few years for the Royal Family, mostly headlined by the former Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the King’s response to those accusations, but Prince William and Princess Kate are probably still reeling from their tumultuous 2024. From the salacious rumor mill following Princess Kate’s “abdominal surgery” to the sensational fallout from an innocent Mother’s Day photo, a crisis manager would have been helpful to have on speed dial.

Richard Eden has a different theory, posing that “William and Catherine, who are carefully and quietly establishing themselves as King and Queen in waiting,” may be unsettled by the rumors of “Harry and Meghan returning to set up their ‘rival’ royal court at the same time as trying to make a fortune for themselves.” Eden declares that this rumored return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK “has the makings of a future crisis for the monarchy.”

Whether the crisis is based on the difficult experiences following Princess Kate’s health diagnosis, or a precursor of things to come, the Prince and Princess of Wales are right to have someone on staff to handle any eventuality. Richard Eden declares that “it might not be long before she needs all the skills she acquired while dealing with disasters in the corporate world.”