Prince William is Bringing Princess Charlotte a Very Special Gift from his Trip to Saudi Arabia

Prince William has spent the last three days on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on a trip to “celebrate growing trade, energy, and investment ties” between the two countries, and to highlight the Saudi cultural and social shifts over the last few years. On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited the MISK Sports Centre in Riyadh to meet with a female youth soccer team. He met with players and viewed a training session at the sporting facility in the country’s capital city.

When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came into power in 2017, women were finally allowed to attend physical education classes and a year later women were allowed to attend sporting events, among other freedoms. Now, groups of girls can play soccer in recreational leagues around the country. Prince William’s visit highlights the importance of these female sports opportunities, and promotes equality for women throughout the country.

Prince William was presented with a jersey for Princess Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William met with a girls soccer team in Riyadh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While meeting with the female players at the MISK Sports Centre, Prince William was presented with a very special gift to bring home to Princess Charlotte: a team jersey, just like the ones worn by the young Saudi players. Princess Charlotte is known to be incredibly sporty, enjoying gymnastics, competitive running, tennis, and soccer, and should be thrilled to be included in this inspiring group of girls.

While speaking to the players and staff, Prince William said his family “would love it here.” He asked the young players, “will you show them how to play football?” and quipped “I can see you guys will be at the World Cup very soon and then you’re going to make me feel very old." Speaking to the team about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, he said, “my children love football, but you guys are on another level.”

Prince William, president of the UK’s Football Association, has encouraged Princess Charlotte’s interest in football as much as his sons, Prince George and Prince Louis. When meeting the Lionesses in 2022, Prince William told the England women’s soccer team that Princess Charlotte was a future shoo-in for the team, telling them “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she's really good in goal.”