Prince William is Bringing Princess Charlotte a Very Special Gift from his Trip to Saudi Arabia

“You guys are on another level.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte
Prince William has spent the last three days on an official visit to Saudi Arabia on a trip to “celebrate growing trade, energy, and investment ties” between the two countries, and to highlight the Saudi cultural and social shifts over the last few years. On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited the MISK Sports Centre in Riyadh to meet with a female youth soccer team. He met with players and viewed a training session at the sporting facility in the country’s capital city.

When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came into power in 2017, women were finally allowed to attend physical education classes and a year later women were allowed to attend sporting events, among other freedoms. Now, groups of girls can play soccer in recreational leagues around the country. Prince William’s visit highlights the importance of these female sports opportunities, and promotes equality for women throughout the country.

Prince William, Prince of Wales is presented with a football shirt during a visit to MISK Sports City in Riyadh to learn about the increasing role of women in society and particular their growing participation in sport, on day two of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at MISK Sports City on February 10, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prince William was presented with a jersey for Princess Charlotte.

Prince William, Prince of Wales with Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) watching a football practice during a visit to MISK Sports City in Riyadh to learn about the increasing role of women in society and particular their growing participation in sport, on day two of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at MISK Sports City on February 10, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prince William met with a girls soccer team in Riyadh.

While meeting with the female players at the MISK Sports Centre, Prince William was presented with a very special gift to bring home to Princess Charlotte: a team jersey, just like the ones worn by the young Saudi players. Princess Charlotte is known to be incredibly sporty, enjoying gymnastics, competitive running, tennis, and soccer, and should be thrilled to be included in this inspiring group of girls.

While speaking to the players and staff, Prince William said his family “would love it here.” He asked the young players, “will you show them how to play football?” and quipped “I can see you guys will be at the World Cup very soon and then you’re going to make me feel very old." Speaking to the team about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, he said, “my children love football, but you guys are on another level.”

Prince William, president of the UK’s Football Association, has encouraged Princess Charlotte’s interest in football as much as his sons, Prince George and Prince Louis. When meeting the Lionesses in 2022, Prince William told the England women’s soccer team that Princess Charlotte was a future shoo-in for the team, telling them “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she's really good in goal.”

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.