Why a Serious "Alert" Has Been Issued at Princess Kate and Prince William's Home, Adelaide Cottage, Where They Live With George, Charlotte, and Louis

Prince William and Princess Kate moved their family out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in 2022. Described as a "modest" building without live-in staff, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly considered Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's home to be a "peaceful refuge." However, a serious "alert" has now been issued, which affects the entire family living on the Windsor estate.

The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have both issued an "amber heat health alert," on account of unprecedented heat waves occurring across the country, the BBC reported. William and Kate's Windsor home could be particularly at risk, due to the cottage's location within the countryside, Hello! magazine reported.

"These fires are a stark reminder that the U.K. is not immune to the dangers of extreme heat," Steve Cole, director of policy at The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), told the outlet. "With temperatures soaring and vegetation drying out, the risk of wildfires increases dramatically, even in urban and coastal areas."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Windsor home might be at risk during the heat wave. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole continued, "The fact is that many wildfires are preventable. Simple actions—like properly disposing of cigarettes, and avoiding open flames can make a huge difference." He elaborated, "Climate change is contributing to longer, hotter summers, and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events."

George, Charlotte, and Louis live in Windsor with their parents. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was recently reported that Kate and William were considering leaving Adelaide Cottage for a considerably larger royal property. According to the Mail on Sunday , the Prince and Princess of Wales have been weighing up a move to Fort Belvedere , "a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park ," and the former home of King Edward VIII.