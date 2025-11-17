Just last week, Princess Beatrice co-hosted an event in honor of the "Every Week Counts" campaign before World Prematurity Day. During an appearance on "The Borne Podcast" on November 17, the royal discussed her experiences giving birth to a preterm baby, including the loneliness she felt during pregnancy.

Beatrice shares two daughters—Sienna, 4, and Athena, 10 months—with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She is also a stepmother to her husband's son—Wolfie, 9—from a previous relationship.

The princess previously wrote about the "sheer worry" she experienced upon learning that Athena was going to arrive weeks before her due date. During her podcast appearance, Beatrice opened up about the emotions she felt during her pregnancy; Athena was born on January 22, 2025.

"I think so often, especially as [moms], we spend our lives, you know, feeling we have to be perfect to do this," Princess Beatrice explained on "The Borne Podcast" (via People). "And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby's going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely."

A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi) A photo posted by on

Discussing her experiences as a new mother, alongside the charitable work she's been doing to raise awareness, Beatrice explained, "And even now, talking to some of the [moms] who know about my work with [medical research charity] Borne, they feel this sense of, like, life-changing relief that can come with knowing that there is an organization there that is supporting the research...and asking some of these important questions."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, baby Athena, and Princess Beatrice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While giving birth to a preterm baby was undoubtedly scary and lonely, Princess Beatrice has since found comfort in the parenting community. "My favorite thing about being a [mom] is the fact that it's like a secret, you know, it almost feels like a secret club of sharing stories," she explained on the podcast.

Beatrice continued, "I love the fact that Borne is there to support [mothers] when they're going through something incredibly traumatic." Through her charitable work, Princess Beatrice is using her difficult personal experiences to help other people who might be going through the same thing, which is hugely important.