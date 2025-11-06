King Charles Is "Concerned" That "The Sins of the Family" Will Impact Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
"They are blameless," says royal expert Robert Hardman.
The former Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles by King Charles on October 30, and now that he's a private citizen, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has a new life to navigate. The former Duke of York's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been evicted from Royal Lodge alongside Andrew, and many have wondered what the future has in store for their daughters.
Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, aren't working royals, but as royal expert Robert Hardman told the Daily Mail, there's a degree of worry that their lives will be impacted by their parents' scandals.
"All along, The King and other members of the family have been concerned that the sins of the family do not befall them," Hardman said of Eugenie and Beatrice. He added, "They are blameless, they have led a pretty upright life and are level-headed and very nice young women."
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have retained their royal titles, with Hardman explaining, "They are still princesses and HRH because they are the children of the son of a reigning monarch."
The sisters both represent numerous charities, such as the Teenage Cancer Trust, but Hardman told the Daily Mail that they are "unlikely" to add "further duties" to their plates. Instead, the royal expert said he sees Eugenie and Beatrice as "essentially private citizens who are related to The King and occasionally turn up at royal events."
Even though the Duke of York title has been eliminated, Hardman noted that King Charles has put in place "new rules" to protect his nieces "as princesses of York."
