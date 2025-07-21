The Future Queen of Belgium Electrifies National Day in a Neon Green Dress and Her Mom's Carolina Herrera Clutch

As both a Harvard student and the future queen of Belgium, it's evident that Princess Elisabeth has a lot going for her. But on Monday, July 21, the 23-year-old royal also upped her fashion game in one of her boldest outfits yet. Elisabeth wore a floaty, fluorescent green dress by her mom Queen Mathilde's go-to designer, Natan, as the family celebrated National Day—and the future monarch wasn't the only princess to get the green memo.

Princess Elisabeth wore a green chiffon dress by the Belgian fashion house, which is headed up by Édouard Vermeulen, who designed the queen's wedding dress. Along with the Belgians, royals throughout Sweden, the Netherlands and Luxembourg routinely wear Natan, making it a fitting choice for Elisabeth's National Day outfit.

The ankle-length dress featured a tiered skirt and a coordinating caped top, which flowed behind Princess Elisabeth in the breeze as she entered the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels on the arm of one of her younger brothers, Prince Emmanuel. She paired the bright dress with strappy gold heels and a coordinating headband by Anne Stoffels.

Princess Elisabeth, seen with Prince Emmanuel, 19, wore a sheer green dress by her mom's favorite designer, Natan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisabeth posed with her parents and siblings for a family photo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She borrowed her mother's Carolina Herrera clutch for the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to the rest of her accessories, Elisabeth borrowed from her mom's wardrobe—per Belgian outlet HLN—wearing a pair of the queen's dangling gold disc earrings by Hervé Van der Straete and a matching CH Carolina Herrera clutch.

As for Queen Mathilde, she also dressed in Natan, wearing a bespoke off-the-shoulder red lace dress and a coordinating hat by Fabienne Delvigne, per HLN. Meanwhile, little sister Princess Eleonore, 17, coordinated with Elisabeth in green, wearing an emerald-hued v-neck dress by Diane von Furstenberg and nude pumps.

Princess Elisabeth is back in Belgium after wrapping up her first year at Harvard, where she's studying for a two-year master's degree. However, a major hearing is taking place on National Day as to whether international students like Elisabeth will be able to attend Harvard on a visa following President Donald Trump's recent ban.