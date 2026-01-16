Princess Kate's Rarely-Seen Birthday Necklace Represents "Friendship" and "Vitality" Along With Serving as a Special Nod to Women's Rugby

Whether it's a pair of her beloved Kiki McDonough gemstone earrings or the meaningful gold pendant she wears with her children's initials, Princess Kate certainly has her go-tos when it comes to royal jewelry. But on Thursday, January 15, the Princess of Wales sported a necklace she's only worn twice in public as she hosted a reception for the England women's rugby team at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, Kate brought back a favorite bright red Alexander McQueen suit to honor the team—known as the Red Roses—accessorizing with her rarely-seen Auree birthstone necklace. The 9-carat gold piece features a classic gold disc with a tiny round gemstone dangling in front, which in January-born Kate's case, is a garnet.

The Princess of Wales first wore the necklace in a 2022 video that showcased her baking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in preparation for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, and she didn't wear it again publicly until she visited Colchester Hospital's wellbeing garden last summer.

Princess Kate paired her garnet necklace with vintage pearl cluster earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess last wore her Auree pendant at Colchester Hospital in July 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with representing her January birthstone, the garnet color also serves as a nod to the team's Red Roses nickname. According to the International Gem Society, garnets have long represented "love, friendship, light, and vitality," and friendship was certainly on display when the Princess of Wales met with the members of the Red Roses.

Princess Kate joked about not wanting Prince George to "tackle" her with the team and also commented on the adorable tiara-trimmed cowboy hat she was gifted during the Rugby World Cup last year.

After their visit, player Ellie Kildunne referenced the special cowboy hat, telling BBC Sports that when Kate attended their World Cup game, she "put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance."

Calling it a "special moment," Kildunne—who personally tattooed "2025" on her coach's wrist after their Rugby World Cup win—added that she'd "have to tattoo" Kate since the princess is "now officially a cowboy."

