Kate Middleton Wears a Princess-Coded Cowboy Hat in Unseen Photo From Rugby Match

Princess Kate's fashion choices are endlessly influential. Whether she's carrying the perfect fall bag or starting a burgeoning burgundy clothing trend, Kate Middleton's style is constantly under the microscope. Even when she's wearing a princess-coded cowboy hat, Kate is probably inspiring someone to purchase a matching item somewhere in the world.

On Saturday, September 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a previously unseen photo of Kate posing with England's women's national rugby union team on Instagram. In the sweet snap, Princess Kate could be seen wearing a bright red cowboy hat, adorned with a sparkling tiara. Meanwhile, a couple of rugby players wore white cowboy hats featuring a red rose, referring to the team's nickname.

"Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women's Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today," the caption said. "We're so proud of you! C."

The photo was taken during Kate's solo appearance at a women's rugby game on Sept. 6. The Princess of Wales is the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union , which is why she wanted to show her support at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage match between England and Australia.

Princess Kate's personal message follows her husband Prince William's appearance on Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler. The Prince of Wales spent time with the show's host, Eugene Levy, and opened up about the difficulties the Royal Family faced in 2024—including Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

The Reluctant Traveler — Season 3 "Next On" Clip | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," William explained. "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

William previously shared the same sentiment during a visit to South Africa in November 2024. "Honestly? It's been dreadful," William said, as reported by the Daily Mail . "It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

