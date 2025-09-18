Kate Middleton might love a country casual look, but she never fails to bring the glitz and glamour to a state banquet. Princess Kate brought back her favorite tiara for the banquet honoring President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday, September 17—and she debuted an incredible new gown for the occasion.

The Princess of Wales swapped the burgundy coat dress she wore earlier in the day for a shimmering gold lace evening coat by British designer Phillipa Lepley worn over an ivory crepe gown. Lepley is famous for her bridalwear, and Kate wore a bespoke version of the designer's Darling Coat in hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace. This marks the first time the princess has worn a coat to a state banquet, and only the second time she's ever worn the designer.

While the princess wore a veiled Jane Taylor fascinator to welcome the president and first lady earlier in the day, she later changed it out for a hair bow. For the state banquet, Kate wore her usual tiara, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot . The diamond and pearl piece was also one of Princess Diana’s go-to tiaras, and Princess Kate has worn it to a number of state banquets since marrying Prince William.

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen at Windsor Castle on September 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump praised the princess for looking "radiant and healthy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Originally commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913 and later one of Princess Diana’s favorites, it carries not just exquisite craftsmanship but also a powerful emotional resonance," Nilesh Rakholia, jeweller and founder of Abelini , tells Marie Claire. "Today it is the tiara most associated with Kate, blending continuity with a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law.”

The Princess of Wales accessorized her outfit with an ivory Anya Hindmarch clutch featuring a pearl clasp and sparkling gold Aquazzurra pumps. In terms of jewelry, she paid tribute to the late Queen, wearing Queen Elizabeth's diamond frame earrings.

"Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful," President Trump said during his speech at the banquet.

The U.S. state visit to the U.K. will continue on Thursday, September 18, with the Princess of Wales scheduled to carry out an outing with the Scouts alongside Mrs. Trump.

