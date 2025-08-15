Royal Fans Accuse the Royal Family of Using "AI" After Posting "Falsehoods" About Princess Anne in Her 75th Birthday Tribute

Princess Anne is celebrating her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15, but the royal's special day hasn't been completely free from scandal. In fact, royal fans have accused the Royal Family of using AI to create a tribute to the Princess Royal, which included some egregious errors.

"Falsehoods surrounding Princess Anne have mistakenly been issued by Buckingham Palace in celebration of the royal's 75th birthday," The Sun reported. Describing the obvious mistake as "embarrassing," the outlet shared that Buckingham Palace had posted an article containing "75 facts" about Anne in honor of her milestone birthday. Unfortunately, one of the entries claimed "Princess Anne had two stepchildren from her second marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence, called Tom and Amy Laurence."

While the Princess Royal shares two children—Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall—with her first husband, ex Mark Phillips, Laurence had no children prior to marrying Anne in 1992 and becoming a stepdad to her kids.

Princess Anne with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, the incorrect information about Princess Anne "was taken down from the website shortly after royal fans were quick to point it out."

After Buckingham Palace shared the false trivia about Princess Anne, royal fans reportedly began to suggest that the creator might have used AI to compile the list. "AI doesn't normally give you additional children," one X user joked. Another royal fan commented, "Bizarre. Commander Sir Tim Laurence was never married before marrying Princess Anne and has no children, legitimate or hidden. This must be an AI mistake."

Buckingham Palace shared false information about Princess Anne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail , a source from the palace denied the use of AI. "The facts were checked, and that one was a late addition, sourced from a reputable publication online, which unfortunately wasn't put back through the checking process," the source said. "There was no AI sourcing on our part."

