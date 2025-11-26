Former Royal Girlfriend Says "Ignorant, Entitled" Ex-Prince Andrew “Thinks the World Owes Him a Favor”

British television star Susannah Constantine, who once dated Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, has revealed she's "not a fan" of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after spending time around the Royal Family. Constantine made the comments in a new episode of the "Spooning With Mark Wogan" podcast amid the ongoing scandals regarding the former Duke of York.

Discussing her six-year-long relationship with the second Earl of Snowdon, whom she still stays in touch with, Constantine said she spent a small amount of time around Andrew. When Wogan asked if the former duke was "misunderstood," the TV personality didn't mince her words.

"In my humble opinion, he is an ignorant, entitled, stupid individual who thinks the world owes him a favor and he is above the law, above rapprochement," Constantine said. "For me, that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being. So yeah, I'm not a fan."

David Armstrong-Jones and Susannah Constantine are pictured at a 1985 performance at the Royal Opera House in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke of York is seen at King Charles's coronation in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"God only knows how he managed to get a helicopter license because that's difficult," she added, explaining that her son is in the Royal Navy and she's well aware that it's "damn hard" to get into.

However, Constantine mused that Andrew's upbringing as a royal spare must not have been easy. "His circumstances growing up and having a background like that must be very, very difficult," she said. "You do not have a purpose. Any purpose that you have is not chosen by yourself. Someone like that is born into immense wealth, immense privilege, where does fulfilling your dreams come in?"

When it comes to the younger generation of the Yorks, both Wogan and Constantine agreed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were "sensible, nice, charming" women.

Reflecting on the qualities of Andrew's daughters, Constantine said, “For the girls to be like that, there must be elements of their parents that are fantastic, because they did such a good job bringing up their daughters."

