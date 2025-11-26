Former Royal Girlfriend Says "Ignorant, Entitled" Ex-Prince Andrew “Thinks the World Owes Him a Favor”
"For me, that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being."
British television star Susannah Constantine, who once dated Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, has revealed she's "not a fan" of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after spending time around the Royal Family. Constantine made the comments in a new episode of the "Spooning With Mark Wogan" podcast amid the ongoing scandals regarding the former Duke of York.
Discussing her six-year-long relationship with the second Earl of Snowdon, whom she still stays in touch with, Constantine said she spent a small amount of time around Andrew. When Wogan asked if the former duke was "misunderstood," the TV personality didn't mince her words.
"In my humble opinion, he is an ignorant, entitled, stupid individual who thinks the world owes him a favor and he is above the law, above rapprochement," Constantine said. "For me, that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being. So yeah, I'm not a fan."
"God only knows how he managed to get a helicopter license because that's difficult," she added, explaining that her son is in the Royal Navy and she's well aware that it's "damn hard" to get into.
However, Constantine mused that Andrew's upbringing as a royal spare must not have been easy. "His circumstances growing up and having a background like that must be very, very difficult," she said. "You do not have a purpose. Any purpose that you have is not chosen by yourself. Someone like that is born into immense wealth, immense privilege, where does fulfilling your dreams come in?"
When it comes to the younger generation of the Yorks, both Wogan and Constantine agreed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were "sensible, nice, charming" women.
Reflecting on the qualities of Andrew's daughters, Constantine said, “For the girls to be like that, there must be elements of their parents that are fantastic, because they did such a good job bringing up their daughters."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.