Taylor Swift's Disappointed Reaction to the Chiefs' Christmas Day Game Loss Is Going Viral

When the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, the disappoint was palpable—especially for anyone who happened to catch glimpse of Taylor Swift.

The singer, who is dating Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, was in attendance at the game to cheer on her boyfriend, something the NFL highlighted in a video it shared on X and TikTok.

Taylor Swift attends the last Chiefs home game of the season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jl02msaTDUDecember 26, 2025

Although Swift, who has become a fixture at the team's home games at Arrowhead Stadium since she and Kelce started dating in 2023, kept a lower profile and was less visible at the Christmas Day game than she has been at some games in the past, at least part of her reaction to the loss was captured on camera—and, unsurprisingly, quickly spread online.

Taylor Swift does not seem pleased Travis is losing potentially his last home game ever as a Chief. pic.twitter.com/PAjS2p0JKeDecember 26, 2025

"Taylor Swift does not seem pleased Travis is losing potentially his last home game ever as a Chief," one user wrote in a post sharing the video on X that cut straight to the heart of why Swift may have looked so obviously deflated by the Chiefs' loss.

Speculation about the future of Kelce's career has been running high in recent months as the tight end has been contemplating retirement. The 36-year-old athlete has made no secret of the fact that it's a move he's considering, but during an interview for Prime Video before the Chiefs-Broncos game on Christmas Day, he seemed genuinely torn when discussing the decision ahead of him

"When it's over, it's over," Kelce said when the topic of retirement came up. "And I feel like I don't know, like I still have a lot of love for this game. I feel like if I came back, it would be to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing."

If Kelce does opt for retirement, he's reportedly already making plans for what his next chapter will look like as he and Swift prepare to embark on life together as a married couple.

Insiders recently told Page Six that members of the athlete's team have been laying the groundwork for him to pursue a career in media or entertainment, possibly even a transition to acting.

On TikTok, some football fans pointed to Swift's very disappointed look as evidence that Kelce has already decided to retire, since, if that's true, it would mean that Swift knew when the Chiefs lost the game that it would be Kelce's last home game in Kansas City, adding extra weight to the moment.

"The looks from Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce tell a story," TikTok user Pitbikemayham wrote on a clip of the moment along with commentary about what it might reveal about Kelce's plans for his future in NFL. "May be seeing #87 [for last] time."