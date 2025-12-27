Travis Kelce Reportedly Spent $142,000 on Christmas Gifts for Taylor Swift This Year

Even if the only thing on Taylor Swift's wish list this Christmas was her fiancé, Travis Kelce, that's apparently far from the only thing she got.

According to a new report from The Sun, Kelce splashed out and showered Swift with $142,000 worth of designer gifts—and a cozy winter getaway trip—for their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

A source described as a "well-placed insider" reportedly told the outlet that Kelce went all out and planned a romantic ski vacation as part of Swift's gift because she's "obsessed with winter."

"He’s looking forward to spending time in the mountains with Taylor, enjoying a real winter getaway complete with skiing, hot chocolate, cozy rooms, and chilling out while watching the snow fall," the Sun's source said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoying the winter weather in a picture he shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @killatrav)

The snowy ski vacation was apparently a central part of Kelce's array of Christmas gifts for Swift, and the Sun's source said that the other envy-inducing gifts he got her were intended for her to use on the trip.

“He has been working on this for several weeks and picked out some beautiful items from her favorite brands, like Dior, to ensure she has the perfect outfits ready for their trip in the coming weeks," the insider explained.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went on a ski trip in March 2025 with friends, including sportscaster Erin Andrews, hockey player Jarret Stoll, and Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson. (Image credit: Instagram / @killatrav)

“He is so excited to see her reaction when she opens these presents,” the source said of Kelce's excitement about giving Swift her Christmas gifts—which The Sun reports included over $140,000 worth of luxury and designer items.

According to The Sun, the list of items that Kelce reportedly gifted Swift this Christmas included a $6,700 DiorAlps Small D-Journey Bag in Suede Lambskin, as well as several other Dior items, like a $4,300 Dior puffer vest, a $4,000 cashmere zipped cardigan, a $6,200 puffer jacket, $4,300 ski pants, and a $1,900 “long and enveloping” scarf.

Kelce also reportedly shopped at Prada for some of Swift's Christmas gifts, which included a $6,700 slate gray coat and a $10,500 suede jacket from the designer brand.

What The Sun described as the "centerpiece" of Kelce's Christmas gifts, however, was a Rolex Sky-Dweller 36 in 18 ct Everose Gold, which had a staggering $90,850 price tag. The Rolex is an especially meaningful part of Kelce's gift list because, according to the insider, the couple shares "a passion for watches."

The upscale timepiece has a stunning white dial, which, as The Sun notes, is "laser-etched with a delicate honeycomb motif and set with 10 baguette-cut diamonds to mark the hours," which certainly qualifies it as a watch worth feeling passionate about.

“Giving is one of their favorite things to do," the insider said of Kelce and Swift. "They are very generous to each other and their families, and they are looking forward to bringing joy and wonderful gifts to everyone this Christmas.”