Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gave Christmas Gifts to Kansas City Chiefs Stadium Workers, Says Employee

Employees at Arrowhead Stadium were in for a nice surprise when they went to work on Christmas Day. According to one employee at the football field, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave generous presents to the staff following the Kansas City Chiefs final regular season game at home.

As reported by The Independent, Robyn Gentry, an Arrowhead Stadium employee, posted about receiving a cash gift from Swift and Kelce in a Facebook group called Taylor Swift’s Vault.

Gentry wrote that she saw Kelce, Swift, and Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother, walking around the stadium after the game, escorted by security.

"[Swift] was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this," Gentry recalled.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs' AFC Championship win in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce had walked away once Gentry opened the envelope she was handed.

"I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600," the catering attendant wrote. "My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying."

Gentry framed one of the $100 bills, which she included in a photo on her Facebook post.

"I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me," Gentry wrote. "Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. Its very true, incredible and very kind people." She was right. Others in the Taylor Swift's Vault group definitely enjoyed hearing the story.

Gentry's story comes after Swift recently made headlines for the bonuses she gave to the crew working her Eras Tour. The pop star's Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the massive tour with one episode showing Swift giving out bonuses to the staff.

Swift gave handwritten notes and money to everyone involved, from truck drivers to caterers to the lighting team. According to People, she gave out $197 million in bonuses during the nearly two-year tour. The End of an Era episode edits out the amount of money that each crew member received.

"A bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with the Eras Tour is really important to me," Swift says in The End of an Era (via ABC News). "Because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus. These people just work so hard, and they are the best at what they do."