Taylor Swift Receives a Heartfelt Thank You Message from the Arrowhead Stadium Worker Who Went Viral for Sharing About the Singer's $600 Tip

"If Taylor handed you money would you frame it?!?"

This was the question Arrowhead Stadium employee Robyn Gentry asked, both in her now-viral post about receiving a $600 tip from Taylor Swift on Christmas Day, when the singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs' final home game of the year, and of herself.

For Gentry personally, the answer was a resounding "yes," which she proved by including a picture of a framed hundred dollar bill from Swift and Travis Kelce in her Facebook post about the experience, which quickly went viral.

(Image credit: Facebook / Robyn Gentry)

"I was working at Arrowhead for the [C]hiefs game Christmas [D]ay. I was doing my end of season to do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through," Gentry explained in her post. "First it was [M]omma [K]elce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor. She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas."

Before the idea to frame the Swiftmas gift occurred to her, Gentry says her first reaction was much more primal.

"My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas," she said of the whirlwind moment. "But then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600. My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying. So I came home and cant bring myself to spend it."

Gentry added that, even though the $600 was huge for her and her family, she felt like she needed to preserve at least one of the bills the singer gifted her.

"So I framed one. Still haven[']t spent any but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me," she continued. "Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. It[']s very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to me."

Taylor Swift has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs' home games at Arrowhead Stadium since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gentry's original Facebook post quickly went viral, prompting TMZ to reach out to her for an interview about the whole wild Swiftmas experience, which she said came at an especially meaningful time for her family as her children had "lost their grandma just a few months before Christmas" (per People).

"They knew she was ill, but it was unexpected, and she passed," Gentry explained, according to People. "And Grandma is the one that made everything magical. She was the one that made Christmas great. She was the one who decorated the whole house and made everything so wonderful on Christmas."

Knowing her children were going through such a loss made Gentry want to give them "the best Christmas possible"—and that her encounter with Swift was a "really cool experience" that added to the magic of the season for her family.

"I don’t think there’s anything else I could’ve done cooler on Christmas but come home with that story," Gentry said of receiving Swift's $600 tip—which she stressed was truly above and beyond on the singer's part.

"She didn’t have to do that. That’s not something that she had to do for anybody," Gentry said of Swift's generous holiday tips. "None of us had personally worked for her, had encountered her that evening through the entire game. We weren’t even working for her. She didn’t have to do that for us. She genuinely didn’t have to do that for anybody."

Gentry added, "That’s our job, to give everybody a wonderful experience at Arrowhead, and so I’m just glad that we got to experience that together ‘cause that was really cool. I wish that everybody could’ve been able to, but I’m grateful."

Finally, the Arrowhead Stadium employee and dedicated mom shared a message for Swift, speaking on behalf of herself and the other Arrowhead staffers who received tips from the singer.

"I hope that she knows from everybody that received something, thank you so much."