Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Gave Him the "Best Gift," But He Won't Say More Because It "Gives Away Things That We’re Trying to Keep In-House"

For an incredibly-famous couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have generally seemed comfortable sharing little details from their relationship with fans, but there are things the pair actively chooses to keep private, and Kelce just revealed that Swift's 2025 Christmas gift to him is on that list.

In a new episode of his and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast that dropped this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that his best gift this holiday season came from Swift, only immediately make it clear that he wasn't willing to share what that amazing gift was.

Caitlin Clark on New Nike Ad, Signature Shoe & Fantasy Punishments + Week 18 Preview | EP 173 - YouTube Watch On

“The best gift that I got was from Taylor,” Kelce said, before insisting that he couldn't share anything more about the gift. "But it gives away things that we’re trying to keep in-house. So I’m not going to say it.”

After coyly teasing that Swift's top-secret gift was his favorite of the season, Kelce gave her a direct shoutout, saying, “And I love you, Tay."

While Kelce wasn't willing to reveal the to-be-kept-in-house gift his fiancée gave him for Christmas, he did open up about Swift gift-giving more generally when opened up a little about celebrating the holidays with his soon-to-be-in-laws.

Taylor Swift and her brother, Austin Swift, at a 2014 Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce made it clear that top-tier gift-giving skills run in the family, giving his future brother-in-law, Austin Swift, a shoutout.

"Austin got me a great gift as well," he revealed, once again stopping short of giving any details about the great Swift gift in question.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This actually marked the second time Kelce has given Austin a Christmas gift appreciation shoutout on New Heights (he previously gushed about Austin's 2023 Christmas gift, which he revealed at the time was, "a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time," Little Giants).

Jason Kelce made sure Swift's parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, weren't left out of the future in-law lovefest this time around, adding, “the Swifts are good gift givers.”

Taylor Swift out with her brother, Austin, and parents Andrea and Scott, in New York City in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce agreed with his brother that all of the Swift's deserve to share in the compliment, saying, “They are great gift givers.”

Of course, Kelce reportedly did pretty well in the gift-giving department himself this holiday season, with reports suggesting the NFL athlete spent $142,000 on an array of designer pieces and planned a wintery ski vacation for Swift this Christmas.