Did you know it's illegal for Kylie Jenner to attend Paris Couture Week without wearing at least one (1) corset? It's not actually a government statute, but nevertheless, it's a policy the mogul lives by. Last season's big moment came in the form of a crystal-covered Schiaparelli gown. This PFW, Jenner only made it 24 hours before employing her go-to fashion week silhouette.

She had a good reason. At Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture shows, corsetry is always the focal point. The house is renowned for its boudoir-inspired creations, having patented the original cone bra in 1983. For Spring/Summer 2025, however, Gaultier tapped Ludovic de Saint Sernin—for whom lingerie is a specialty—to guest-design the new collection. As always, Saint Sernin played to his strengths, showing intricate reproductions of the Victorian-era undergarment, fitted with his signature lace-up detail.

One such creation was debuted on the hourglass figure of Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star wore a low-cut half-corset with exaggerated hips (not unlike the gown her sister Kendall wore on the Schiaparelli runway earlier this week). The bronze-colored piece was layered over a chiffon halter and featured a sheer column skirt coated in copper beadwork.

Kylie Jenner wears a custom-made gown designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Gaultier. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The number featured the label's signature corset, with Saint Sernin's trademark lace-up detailing. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jenner's ensemble is a bespoke version of a powder blue gown Saint Sernin sent down the runway on Jan. 29, which featured a similarly embellished skirt and another hippy corset. The model's design, however, had an off-the-shoulder neckline that felt positively demure compared to Jenner's.

A model shows a baby blue version of Jenner's custom gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Gaultier's models went without bags on the runway this season, Jenner chose to accessorize her own look. While walking the catwalk herself, she toted a clear, glass bubble bag, which looked more like a miniature sculpture than purse.

The mogul accessorized with a clear glass bag-inspired creation, giving the look a more modern feel. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Saint Sernin stands as the eighth guest designer to collab with Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. Other notable names have included Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens (Margiela's new creative director), and most recently, Simone Rocha, who debuted Gaultier's Spring/Summer 2024 collection last winter (a show that Jenner also attended).

Jenner attended the JPG x Simone Rocha show in 2024, wearing a gauzy corseted mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All hail the king and queen of Paris Couture Week.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors