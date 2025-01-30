Kylie Jenner Styles an NSFW Version of Jean Paul Gaultier's Runway Masterpiece With a Glass Handbag
The princess of Couture Week strikes again.
Did you know it's illegal for Kylie Jenner to attend Paris Couture Week without wearing at least one (1) corset? It's not actually a government statute, but nevertheless, it's a policy the mogul lives by. Last season's big moment came in the form of a crystal-covered Schiaparelli gown. This PFW, Jenner only made it 24 hours before employing her go-to fashion week silhouette.
She had a good reason. At Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture shows, corsetry is always the focal point. The house is renowned for its boudoir-inspired creations, having patented the original cone bra in 1983. For Spring/Summer 2025, however, Gaultier tapped Ludovic de Saint Sernin—for whom lingerie is a specialty—to guest-design the new collection. As always, Saint Sernin played to his strengths, showing intricate reproductions of the Victorian-era undergarment, fitted with his signature lace-up detail.
One such creation was debuted on the hourglass figure of Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star wore a low-cut half-corset with exaggerated hips (not unlike the gown her sister Kendall wore on the Schiaparelli runway earlier this week). The bronze-colored piece was layered over a chiffon halter and featured a sheer column skirt coated in copper beadwork.
Jenner's ensemble is a bespoke version of a powder blue gown Saint Sernin sent down the runway on Jan. 29, which featured a similarly embellished skirt and another hippy corset. The model's design, however, had an off-the-shoulder neckline that felt positively demure compared to Jenner's.
Though Gaultier's models went without bags on the runway this season, Jenner chose to accessorize her own look. While walking the catwalk herself, she toted a clear, glass bubble bag, which looked more like a miniature sculpture than purse.
Saint Sernin stands as the eighth guest designer to collab with Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. Other notable names have included Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens (Margiela's new creative director), and most recently, Simone Rocha, who debuted Gaultier's Spring/Summer 2024 collection last winter (a show that Jenner also attended).
All hail the king and queen of Paris Couture Week.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
