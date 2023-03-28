FAQs

Does Asics offer free shipping? There are two ways to secure free shipping at Asics. The first is to place an order that totals at least $125. These orders will be eligible for free ground shipping. The second is to sign up for the OneASICS program. This is free to sign up for and will grant you free ground shipping on all of your orders with no minimum fee. Expedited shipping options are available but will incur a fee.

Does Asics offer free returns? Asics offers free returns for purchases made on their website. A shipping label is provided and can be used to send your products back but only if they are in unworn condition with the original packaging. Customers have 90 days to submit their return starting from the day the purchase is made.

Does Asics do student discounts? Asics offers a student discount program that will net verified students 20% off of their order. If you want to get a student discount on your purchase, visit the student discount page on the Asics website for more details about how to get it.

Does Asics have a newsletter? Asics offers a newsletter for customers on the Asics website. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos, and more. Members can sometimes receive exclusive offers from the newsletter, as well. It’s free to sign up for the newsletter and you can unsubscribe at any time. To join, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Asics website.

How often does Asics have sales? You can find sales at Asics off and on throughout the year. Many times, sales will fall around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the clearance page on the Asics website. This section is dedicated to showcasing all of the products currently available at a discount.

Hints and tips

There are plenty of ways to save money at Asics and we’ve gathered the best tips and tricks to help. Costs can add up quickly when it comes to quality sportswear but with these tips and tricks in mind, you can almost always avoid paying full price. Most of these tips will work for anyone but some are more ideal for repeat customers.

Take advantage of promo codes: One of the quickest ways to save at Asics is to take advantage of promo codes. These are coupons for online orders that will lower the price of your purchase or offer other benefits like free shipping. You can find promo codes around online but one of the best places to snag one is here on this page at Marie Claire. We update this page with the latest coupon codes as soon as we come across them.

Wait for a sale: If you don’t need your purchase immediately, it can be well worth waiting for a sale to roll around. These pop up periodically, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, however, you can always browse the clearance (opens in new tab) section on the website. This page is dedicated to hosting all of the products currently available at a discount. You can browse all of them at once or sort them by department to find what you’re looking for faster.

Sign up for the newsletter: Asics offers a newsletter that customers can sign up for, as well. It’s free to join and you can always unsubscribe at any time. This option is ideal for repeat customers who want to stay informed of any upcoming sales and promos. The newsletter also provides exclusive offers and deals to members from time to time. To subscribe to the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the Asics website and enter your email address into the field at the bottom of the page.

Follow Asics on social media:

Another easy way to stay in the loop is to follow Asics on social media. Asics has profiles on multiple platforms so you can choose your favorite when following them. There you’ll be regularly updated with upcoming sales, deals, promos, and sometimes receive exclusive offers. To follow Asics, go to the Asics website and scroll to the bottom of the footer to see a list of available profiles.

Sign up for OneASICS: Another option for regular customers is to sign up for OneASICS. This program provides exclusive offers and rewards to its members. You can sign up for free on the OneASICS page at the Asics website. When you join, you’ll get a coupon for 10% off of your first order. Members get exclusive rewards, access to promos, and get free ground shipping on all of their orders.

How to use your Asics promo code

Add the product or products you want to purchase to the cart. Open the cart. Click “View Cart and Checkout”. On the right hand side, look for the “Have A Promo Code?” section. Enter your promo code into the field titled “Enter Promo Code”. Click “Apply”. If the code was valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout process as normal.

What we recommend buying from Asics