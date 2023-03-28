FAQs

Does prAna give you free shipping? Yes, prAna has free ground shipping on every order with no minimum spend. You can select this option at checkout. Standard shipping will be delivered within 5-7 business days. Expedited shipping is also available for $20 and Express Shipping for $25.

How do I get a prAna first-order discount? Is this your first prAna order? You can usually get a first-order discount by signing up for their newsletter. This will give you 20% off your order online. You will need to give your email address for this discount.

What is the prAna Pro Program? The prAna Pro program is designed for influencers and bloggers who live by the same sustainable ethos as prAna. If this sounds like you, then it could be worth applying for the program. Influencers can sometimes be given rewards or discounts at prAna for signing up and telling their followers. Simply visit the prAna website and click ‘prAna Pro Program’ at the footer of the website. You can read more about the program there, sign into your prAna Pro account, or apply for the program.

Will prAna give me price adjustments? If you have bought an item within 14 days of it moving to the sale, you can request a price adjustment from prAna. Simply contact their customer service team and they should refund you the difference. This means you can shop your items at the best prices. We’d recommend checking the Price Adjustment Policy on their website first.

Can I get a student discount at prAna? Unfortunately, there is no student discount at prAna. Students might still be able to stock up on their yoga mats, tops, or coats with one of our promo codes. Make sure to check this page and the sale section for a saving.

Hints and tips

Get Free Shipping: Relax when you shop with prAna safe in the knowledge that you can get free shipping. The best part is there is no minimum spend! Your order will be delivered within 5-7 working days. If you need your order quickly, then Expedited and Express shipping is available for a premium price. It’s always good to know which brands have free shipping, as it’s a simple way to save on any clothing orders. You can still use one of our prAna promo codes and save even more on your order too.

Join the prAna Newsletter: Are you shopping for some comfortable Halle pants? You can get them for less by signing up for the newsletter. When you join their newsletter, prAna will send you 20% off your first online order. That’s one of the simplest ways to save at prAna, except by using one of our promo codes. They will usually send you promotions, new sale notifications, and the odd coupon code too. We’d always recommend signing up for the newsletter as you’ll be able to stay in the know about the latest promotions.

Sustainable Clothing Sales: With bestsellers such as Stretch Zion pants and yoga leggings, it’s a fantastic idea to shop the sale section at prAna. You can find all the coveted sustainable clothing you love, simply at a lower cost. The sale section has categories for both men and women. You can also sort your results by most popular, product type, price, and color. We usually notice the strong discounts in the sale at End of the Season, such as up to 50-60% off. We’d always recommend shopping the sale first. If there is something you like in the sale, be aware these deals are subject to availability.

Follow prAna on Social Media: One way to never miss out on a good saving at prAna is to follow them on social media. If you love their sustainable ethos and products, then it makes sense to keep updated on their brand news. You can follow prAna on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Alongside the latest deals, you’ll also find inspirational content to help you on your wellness and sustainable journey.

Military Discounts: As a brand, prAna has offered a military discount as a thank-you. If you’re in the military, then you can get 20% off their online prAna orders. You’ll also be able to get free shipping. To access this discount, simply go to the ‘ID.Me Military Discount’ page on prAna. You will need to confirm your work status via ID.Me.

How to use your prAna promo code