Prince William Goes Full-On Dad Mode in Wheelchair Basketball Game

In one of their final engagements before Kate gives birth to her third child, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent a portion of their day at the Copper Box Arena in London for an event with SportsAid—a national charity helping young British people who aspire to be the country's next olympic, paralympic, commonwealth, and world champions.

William, royal who can do anything, decided he was up for the challenge to play wheelchair basketball with athletes hoping to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (the first time the sport will be featured). It seemed to be the first time the Duke had played, grinning from ear-to-ear when he made a few hoops.

Here, a timeline of the historic moment.

"It's okay babe, it's just a game. You can do it."

"This one's for you, George and Charlotte."

Look at that form!

The Duke has a go at wheelchair basketball - and scores! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/AkLhdumhYB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

"I'm king prince of the world!"

"Take that, Harry."