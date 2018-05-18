Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Prince William Surprised Fans Outside of Windsor Castle Before the Wedding

So freaking sweet.

Prince Harry is all smiles in the lead up to his wedding with Meghan Markle in less than 24 hours! On Friday, he and his best man Prince William surprised royal well-wishers camped outside of Windsor Castle, shaking hands and even collecting a teddy bear from one fan. Please take in all of the adorable-ness below:

When asked how he was feeling, Harry reportedly told the crowd, "Great! Great!"

You can watch the whole thing here:

While Harry is spending time with royal watchers, Meghan is currently with her mom, Doria Ragland. The pair enjoyed tea with the Queen earlier today, and will be arriving to their hotel about 25 minutes from Windsor castle later this evening.

