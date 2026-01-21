Move over, Heated Rivalry — Netflix has a new ice sports show to get obsessed with. Based on a book by Jennifer Iacopelli , Finding Her Edge is set in the world of Olympic -level ice skating, centering on the Russo family, who own a financially struggling skating rink. But instead of worrying about money, patriarch Will Russo is mostly concerned with his family’s legacy on the world stage—a fate he’s put in his daughter Elise’s hands. Adriana Russo, the middle daughter, is content to fade into the background when Elise’s injury thrusts her back into the spotlight. That’s not to mention that the Netflix original promises a love triangle and plenty of sporting drama when it hits the streaming service on January 22, 2026. (Could this show be coming for not just Heated Rivalry’s crown—but The Summer I Turned Pretty , too?)

Just like its HBO Max /Crave sister show, the cast is made up mostly of up-and-coming Canadian stars. Get to know the stars of Finding Her Edge below.

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adriana Russo is the daughter of Olympic skaters, though her own skating career ended earlier than planned. But when an opportunity to skate for the family name arises, Adriana seizes it—even if it puts a rift between her and her sister.

Madelyn Keys , 24, is a Canadian actor who began acting at the age of 10. She got her start on the kids series Beats in Bites before starring in the TV movie A Mother’s Lie and the mystery series Three Pines.

Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brayden Elliot steps in as Adriana’s new partner, complicating things between her and her sister Elise, who is romantically involved with him.

Cale Ambrozic , 23, is best known for his roles on the shows We Were Liars and Hotel Cocaine.

Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third tip of the Finding Her Edge love triangle is Freddie O’Connell, Adriana’s former partner, for whom she still has feelings.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Olly Atkins appeared on two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and will appear in the forthcoming film The Casket Girls alongside Gabrielle Union and Mike Colter, which is currently in post-production.

Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elise Russo was set to take over the mantle of the Russo ice skating dynasty until an injury sidelines her, causing a rift between her and Adriana.

Alexandra Beaton , 31, made her acting debut in the film 300. Since then, she has appeared in the Canadian teen series The Next Step, the seventh Bring It On film, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, and in the comedy Overcompensating .

Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Maria Russo is the youngest of the Russo sisters. She’s an ice skater, but carries less weight on her shoulders in terms of the family legacy.

Alice Malakhov , 17, made her onscreen debut in the acclaimed series Anne Without the E before appearing in shows like Zik, Adults, and IT: Welcome to Derry .

Millie Davis as Riley Monroe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Riley Monroe is Freddie’s new skating partner—and romantic partner, which makes any chance of Freddie and Adriana rekindling their romance difficult.

Millie Davis , 19, began acting at age 7 when she appeared on the children’s program Odd Squad. She then appeared in the series Dino Dana, the film Wonder alongside Julia Roberts , Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay, and the acclaimed series Orphan Black.

Harmon Walsh as Will Russo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Russo is the Russo family patriarch. After his wife’s death, he’s hyper-focused on training one of his daughters to continue their ice skating legacy, neglecting some of their emotional needs in the process.

Harmon Walsh is a Canadian actor best known for his arcs on As the World Turns and Murdoch Mysteries. He has also appeared on shows like Gossip Girl , Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Rising Suns.