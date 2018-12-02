image
12 Gifts for the 'Outlander' Fan in Your Life

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Courtesy

Outlander fans are a very specific and peculiar breed. They're always saying little Scottish phrases and referencing magical romances. They're...quirky. But, luckily, their intense fandom means there are some amazing and unique gifts out there, just waiting to bring a Jamie-worthy smile to their faces.

Here are 12 magical gift ideas for the Outlander fan in your life.

1 of 12
image
Amazon
Sculpted Insignia Candle

Amazon

$29.99

SHOP NOW

This gorgeous candle, featuring a sculpted gold insignia of the Outlander crest is a classy, subtle way to let your Outlander fan flag fly year round.

2 of 12
image
Etsy
Adorable 'Outlander' Refrigerator Magnets

Etsy

$13.25

SHOP NOW

These adorable charms-turned-magnets will transform your fridge into the Scottish Highlands. Plus, because Etsy is the best, the set of nine character magnets also comes with a BONUS Outlander-inspired card with quote.

3 of 12
image
Amazon
2019 Daily Desk Boxed Calendar

Amazon

$16.93

SHOP NOW

You have to keep track of how many days until the end of the Droughtlander somehow, right? What better way than with a calendar that features a different Outlander picture or quote every. Single. Day?

4 of 12
image
Hot Topic
Mackenzie Tartan Plaid Notecards

Hot Topic

$18.83

SHOP NOW

Sometimes, the best gift is one that lets your Outlander fan share their Outlander love with others. These notecards do exactly that.

5 of 12
image
Etsy
'Outlander'-Inspired Teas

Etsy

$20

SHOP NOW

Does your Outlander fan need a beverage to sip during their umpteenth marathon-style rewatch? These teas are perfect. You have the Claire Fraser, an organic herbal blend of rooibos, Egyptian camomile, and rose petals, the Taste of Jamie, a black loose leaf with a mix of premium ceylon tea that has been aged in whiskey barrels, and sweet vanilla cream tea, the Jamaican Shores, a tropical blend was inspired by the third novel, with a mix of coconut and sweet mango black tea, the Inverness Winter, with a blend of black currant ceylon, cinnamon, vanilla, calendula and sunflower petals., the Night at Lallybroch, a spicy blend of spiced orange black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger, pepper, and vanilla. YUM.

6 of 12
image
Amazon
Some Like It Scot Poster

Amazon

$11.99

SHOP NOW

Serious question though: Who doesn't like it Scot?

7 of 12
image
Hot Topic
Je Suis Prest Metal Flask

Hot Topic

$16

SHOP NOW

Can be used for water or...not water. This flash features the Fraser clan crest and words "Je Suis Prest."

8 of 12
image
Amazon
"I Like My Scotch on the Rocks" Coffee Mug

Amazon

$12.99

SHOP NOW

Yes. Same. This mug expresses the deepest love of an Outlander fan's soul.

9 of 12
image
Etsy
Calm and Dinna Fash Tote Bag

Etsy

$25

SHOP NOW

It's functional and comforting. Dinna Fash, Sassenach.

10 of 12
image
Etsy
Watercolor 'Outlander' Bookmarks

Etsy

$2.50

SHOP NOW

Is your Outlander television series fan also an Outlander book series fan? These bookmarks are perfect—and they're literal works of art, too.

11 of 12
image
Amazon
Outlander: Destiny Dice Game

Amazon

$19.99

SHOP NOW

Spend the Droughtlander taking Jamie and Claire's destiny into your own hands—over and over and over.

12 of 12
image
Amazon
Jamie Fraser Life Size Cardboard Cutout

Amazon

$44.99

SHOP NOW

Because no real-life S.O. can compete and we all know it.

image
