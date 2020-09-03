If Fifty Shades of Grey proved anything, it's that flipping through several hundred pages of NSFW prose is fun and nothing to be embarrassed about. So, please come (no pun intended) with us into a whole new world of books with stunning sex. Erotica often gets labeled a "guilty pleasure," and while, I mean, yes—there are many campy books to read, some of which are on this list—there's also plenty of erotica that overlaps with genre and literary fiction. Some of these books have inspired Golden Globe-nominated shows, after all. Hi, Outlander!

In other words, it's fun, it's sexy, and it can be prestigious. I mean, where else could you find hot billionaires, rugged war heroes, professors that don't mind giving you a "D" (jokes!), or actors who are just as hot on the screen as they are off? Nowhere, but NSFW stories! If you're a newbie, welcome to one of the hottest genres on the planet, and if you're a returning reader: welcome back, we missed you! Here are 26 books that will leave you seriously blushing and maybe just maybe needing a cold shower afterward.