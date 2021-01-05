New year, new you! New year, new books! New year, new fictional characters to fall in love with for no other reason than the fact that no one can stop you! What a wonderful time to be alive, am I right? Romance books have long been the escapism every reader craves, and after the horror story that was last year, I'll gladly take any book with a happy ending as a way to cope. Sure, you got your NSFW reads that you may or may not save for the wee hours of the night, but sometimes you need a book with a cover that doesn't boast the sight of a six-pack every now and then.

Thankfully, the wonderful year (at least so far) that is 2021 is serving up a whole bunch of new stories we can't wait for the world to get their hands on. From mysterious Scottish hunks, Regency-era drama, and couples that swear they're only "fake dating," you can expect a whole bunch of drama (and sexy scenes) from this collection of new romance reads set to see the shelves of your favorite bookstore very soon. And if you can't wait? Check out our list of favorite fiction reads that came out last year, sure to keep you page-turning all day long.