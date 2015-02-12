Every Celebrity Ever Will Be Part of 'SNL's 40th Anniversary Show This Weekend

Some poor soul had to deal with the logistics of gathering, like, 387 celebrities together on one night, and for him/her, we are extremely thankful—judging by the guest list, Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary special is going to be spectacular.

Miley Cyrus, who has hosted SNL twice before, is the latest VIP to announce her involvement in the jam-packed-with-stars episode. Some of the appearances NBC has already confirmed: new besties Taylor Swift and Kanye West, Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Carrey, and Sarah Palin, person interested in running for president. Former cast members Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Adam Sandler, Dan Aykroyd, Dana Carvey, and Chevy Chase are also scheduled to attend.

Watch the promo below to see even more names, and remember to set an alarm for 7 p.m. EST Sunday.

