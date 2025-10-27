On the Sunday before Halloween, It: Welcome to Derry arrived on HBO to extend Spooky Season into the holidays. Developed by the minds behind It and It: Chapter Two, HBO's original prequel series returns viewers to Derry, Maine, 27 years before the events of the 2017 and 2019 film adaptations of Stephen King's iconic novel. Set in 1962, Welcome to Derry takes place during an earlier active cycle where IT (the shapeshifting evil that sometimes appears as Pennywise) awakens to terrorize and feed on the town's children.

Ahead of Welcome to Derry's debut on October 26, 2025, HBO kept character and plot details under wraps. Now that viewers know just how much the series connects to both IT and King's other novels, it's time to meet the kids and adults set to take on the entity in the horror series. Below, read on for everything we know about the cast of It: Welcome to Derry as of episode 1, "The Pilot."

Miles Ekhardt as Matthew "Matty" Clements

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

It: Welcome to Derry kicks off with the disappearance of Matty, a 12-year-old boy who still uses a pacifier and likes to sneak into movie screenings. Fleeing a troubled home life, Matty comes across trouble as he tries to run away from his deadly hometown.

Miles Ekhardt is a child actor who made his professional debut last year, with his role as Davis's younger brother Noah in Turtles All the Way Down.

Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Lilly, a friend of Matty's, is known by the moniker "Loony," as she previously spent time in the Juniper Hill Asylum following her father's tragic death. She's the first to get an unbelievable, terrifying vision.

At four years old, Clara Stack started acting in local theater productions, including Annie and The Music Man. Before Welcome to Derry, she appeared in episodes of Madam Secretary, Bull, Almost Family, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. After playing young Kate Bishop in the Disney+/Marvel series Hawkeye, she appeared in the Disney original Christmas movie The Naughty Nine.

Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy Uris

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Teddy (above, right) was also friends with Matty; he, Phil, and the deceased seemed to make up a proto-Losers Club before Matty's death. Though it hasn't been confirmed, it's very likely that Teddy is related to It's Stan Uris.

Before Welcome to Derry, Mikkal Karim-Fidler had small roles in shows including Six, 50 States of Fright, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He also appeared in the 2023 Lifetime movie Boy in the Walls.

Jack Molloy Legault as Phil Malkin

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Phil (above, right) is a nerdy, chatty kid who's obsessed with aliens and may remind viewers of It's Richie Tozier. As the kids investigate Lilly's vision, Phil's younger sister Susie tags along.

Jack Molloy Legault, 15, made his screen debut in 2020 with the Lifetime movie Christmas Ever After. He previously appeared in the Prime Video mystery-thriller Three Pines, and he voiced Slippy in the animated series Interstellar Ella.

Fun fact: Susie Malkin is played by Jack's real-life sister Matilda Legault, who played young Maxine in Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Amanda Christine as Veronica “Ronnie” Grogan

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Ronnie spends her free time helping her dad, Hank Grogan, run Derry's movie theater. She was one of the last people to see Matty alive, and she's been getting the visions too.

Amanda Christine, 16, grew up in Virginia and landed her first commercial at age four. She made her TV debut in 2016 with small roles on How to Get Away With Murder and Black-ish, going on to appear in several movies as well as episodes of Colony, 9-1-1, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also had a major role in the Prime Video horror movie Black Box.

Jovan Adepo as Major Leroy Hanlon

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Major Leroy Hanlon is a decorated pilot and Korean War vet who has recently been assigned to the Air Force base in Derry. Early in his move, self-described optimist Leroy has to deal with both racism from his fellow soldiers and danger surrounding the base's secrets.

Jovan Adepo, 37, is a familiar face for both HBO viewers and fans of Stephen King adaptations. The British-American actor previously starred in the films Fences, Mother!, and Babylon, as well as the shows The Leftovers, When They See Us, and Watchmen (which earned him an Emmy nomination for his role as Hooded Justice). Adepo also played Larry Underwood in Paramount+'s 2020 adaptation of The Stand. Next up, Adepo's set to appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and to reprise his role as Saul Durand in season 2 of Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Leroy's wife Charlotte Hanlon was active in the civil rights movement in Louisiana, where the Hanlons lived before moving to Derry. Per Gizmodo, "Derry has its share of injustices that catch Charlotte’s interest, and it’s hard for her to resist speaking up for what’s right."

Taylour Paige, 35, grew up a dancer in Inglewood, California, including stints training under Debbie Allen and performing as a Laker Girl. She has previously appeared in movies including White Boy Rick, Zola, Boogie, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sharp Stick, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. She also has a Grammy nomination for appearing on Kendrick Lamar's spoken-word track "We Cry Together."

Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Blake Cameron James plays Will Hanlon, Leroy and Charlotte's young son who, as an adult, will give birth to It's Mike Hanlon. The 15-year-old actor is best known for starring as Malik in the acclaimed indie drama We Grown Now, for which he received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture. He also appeared in an episode of the short-lived crime drama Found.

Rudy Mancuso as Captain Pauly Russo

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Pauly is Leroy's loyal friend and fellow pilot, who served with him in Korea and also moves to Derry. The captain is played by Rudy Mancuso, 33, who rose to fame with his popular musical-comedy videos on Vine and YouTube. He co-wrote, directed, starred in, and composed the soundtrack for the 2024 Prime Video rom-com Música, which co-starred Riverdale alum Camila Mendes. After falling in love while filming Música in July 2022, Manusco and Mendes got engaged a few days before Welcome to Derry's premiere.