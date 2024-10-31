The Love is Blind season 7 reunion aired on October 30, 2024, ending the installment set in Washington, D.C. on a confusing downturn. The latest season of Netflix's landmark reality TV show wrapped with two marriages—one marred by an offscreen paternity scandal—out of seven engagements, including one couple, Leo and Brittany, who left the series after the pods. The season 7 cast was light on romance but high on drama, with devastating breakups, cheating scandals, and major fights that affected the relationships but occurred offscreen, leaving viewers to fill the gaps. As has become tradition, the reunion hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey didn't offer much clarity; only a few major questions were answered (as it turns out, Stephen has sleep apnea) as old fights reignited once the exes saw each other again a year after filming.

Meanwhile, Netflix broke up the near-constant arguing by offering viewers some blasts from the past, with fan-favorite cast members from previous Love is Blind seasons popping in to share updates on their lives. While controversial among fans, appearances by LIB alums have become a reunion tradition—and season 7's was arguably worth it, just for A.D. and Marshall's reaction cam. It was also nice to see that some familiar faces have found the light at the end of the LIB tunnel. Read on for a breakdown of everything we learned about where these Netflix reality alums are now in the Love is Blind season 7 reunion.

Who is A.D. dating after 'Love is Blind?'

Earlier this year, A.D. Smith left Love is Blind season 6 as a fan favorite, after the season chronicled her engagement and split from Clay Gravesande. Returning to the season 7 reunion just a few months after her own, she confirmed that she was "happy, thriving, and living her absolute best life." She also thanked fans for all the love she received after showing her vulnerability in season 6.

When asked about her romantic life today, A.D. played coy and revealed she was "just having a good time" with a "very special someone." Though the pair are "keeping it private, keeping it cute," there have already been reports of her getting close to another Love Is Blind alum.

As reported by E! News, A.D. was spotted earlier this month having dinner with Love is Blind U.K. alum Ollie Sutherland in Mexico. Neither of the two Netflix reality stars have responded to the dating rumors, but the cozy dinner also fueled speculation that the pair could have met through another dating show. Perfect Match season 3, anyone?

AD and Marshall in the Love is Blind season 7 reunion. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What did Marshall Glaze reveal in the 'Love is Blind' season 7 reunion?

Marshall Glaze, who left Love Is Blind season 4 alone after splitting up with Jackie Bonds, revealed at the season 7 reunion that he has made some big life changes since his episodes aired in spring 2023. The former marketing manager has moved to L.A. and, said of his life, "Things are going great, I can't complain."

Are A.D. and Marshall from 'Love is Blind' dating?

After the reunion hit streaming, some fans began to wonder if A.D.'s mystery man could be Marshall himself, as they looked very friendly while reacting to the season 7 cast throughout the special. However, Marshall revealed on-camera that he is currently single.

What have Zack and Bliss been up to after 'Love is Blind'?

Love is Blind season 4 couple Zack and Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski returned for yet another reunion—this time as parents! After announcing that Bliss was pregnant with the first Love is Blind baby in the season 6 reunion, the Seattle duo brought their newborn daughter Galileo to the season 7 reunion. The "I Hope You Dance" stans also brought on a special gift from Lee Ann Womack herself: a small plushie called Lee Ann Wombat.

Per the couple, their unique baby name Galileo is inspired by the 17th-century philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician. "The spirit of the person that name represents is what I hope my daughter embodies," Zack said, while Bliss added, "It's perfect for her, and we love it."

Bliss, Zack, and baby Galileo. (Image credit: Terence Patrick/Netflix)

What did Jessica Batten from 'Love is Blind' reveal in the season 7 reunion?

In February 2020, Love is Blind season 1 premiered and the reality TV world was changed, thanks to one of the season's standout personalities: Jessica Batten. (Best known as the woman who fed her dog sips of wine.) Nearly five years later, Jessica returned to the Love is Blind season 7 reunion as a happily married woman. Though she did not end up marrying her fiancé Mark Anthony Cuevas on the inaugural LIB season, Jessica Batten McGrath eventually found love with Benjamin McGrath on, where else, Instagram.

As Jessica shares on the reunion, her husband Ben slid into her DMs in early 2020, and their first date was just a day before L.A.'s pandemic shutdown. The pair then had a "quintessential COVID relationship," quarantining with his kids, as Ben was then a single dad. Jessica and Ben married in 2022 and later welcomed their son Dax, who also made a short appearance on the season 7 reunion.

What has Nancy been up to after 'Love is Blind' season 3?

Nancy Rodriguez has also made a cross-country move since the airing of Love is Blind season 3, in which she ended single after not getting married to Bartise Bowden. At the reunion, Nancy revealed that she moved from Dallas to New York, in what she called her first time moving to a city that was "for me, not for a job, not for a relationship, not for school."

She is also currently in a relationship! Her partner attended the reunion but was not seated with her. Instead, the camera briefly showed her beau as he sat in the studio audience. Nancy previously spoke about her relationship in a June 2024 interview with PEOPLE. She told the outlet that her then- (and still-) unnamed partner slid into her DMs and eventually met her in person in February 2023. He's since moved from Boston to N.Y.C. to be with her.