Instagram launched its checkout feature today in an effort to expand its e-commerce platform.



Users can purchase products without leaving the app.



Select brands like Adidas, Zara, and Kylie Cosmetics are currently testing the rollout.

While we were all freaking out about the Instagram shutdown the other day, the app was busy rolling out its newest (and most dangerous) feature yet. In an effort to expand its e-commerce platform, Instagram users now have the ability to shop directly in the app. The dangerous part? You're probably going to spend a lot more money than you'd like.

When a product is made shoppable on Instagram, we can now click on it and we'll be directed to a page where there's an option to checkout on Instagram. You know the deal—put in your credit card information once, safely store it, and now you're literally a click away from buying items you find on your feed without leaving the app.

You can see exactly what it looks like, below:

Instagram

Over 20 brands are currently participating in the direct checkout tool:

Adidas @adidaswomen

Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills

Balmain @balmain

Burberry @burberry

ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics

Dior @dior

H&M @hm

Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop

KKW @kkwbeauty

Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics

MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics

Michael Kors @michaelkors

NARS @narsissist

Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen

NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics

Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta

Ouai Hair @theouai

Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices

Prada @prada

Revolve @revolve

Uniqlo @uniqlo

Warby Parker @warbyparker

Zara @zara

Inevitably, more companies will start using the feature. In the meantime, let's take advantage of buying that new H&M top we just saw on our feed, shall we?

