Cooler weather will be here before you know it, which means there's no better time to stock up on boots, pants, jackets, and, of course, sweaters. And though it's important to make sure your wardrobe is full of classic basics and neutrals that last a lifetime, sometimes you just want something trendy. And for that, you shouldn't spend a lot of money. Which is why we were grateful this weekend to be introduced to the ridiculously affordable options from English Factory.

Beloved by fashion bloggers and avid Instagrammers alike, English Factory is one of those under-the-radar brands that have "cool girl" written all over it. When Arielle Noa Charnas of Something Navy posted a picture in one of the brand's sweet polka dot sweaters this weekend, it immediately sold out on Amazon.

Since Charnas' Insta-worthy sweater is out of stock, we sifted through English Factory's inventory and to see what other items might be worth coveting for fall. From and to sweaters adorned with there's almost too much to choose from. The best part? Most items are available for less than $100. We'll double tap to that!

Shop our favorite pieces, below.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE