Bulgari and Save the Children Celebrate 10 Years in Partnership With a New Necklace

Shop and feel good about it.

image
By Marina Liao
image
BFA

The holidays are about giving—and not just to your family and friends. It's also about giving back. Bulgari and Save the Children make doing so easier and chicer with their annual collection. This year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the partnership, the Italian luxury retailer created a special necklace. One hundred dollars from each sale of the necklace, as well as other items in the Save the Children collection, will go back to the non-profit, which aims to lift children up though education, health care, and economic opportunities as well as providing emergency services in areas of conflict. The offering includes a ring, two necklaces, and a bracelet, which means there's something for everyone on your gift list.

Celebrity forces featured in the campaign (shot by photographer Rankin) include Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lily Aldridge, Laura Herrier, and more. To celebrate the new ruby necklace and this year's #GIVEHOPE campaign, Bulgari and Save the Children threw a party last night in New York City, and we had a chance to speak with one of the faces of the campaign, model Lily Aldridge, about this special moment.

image
Aldridge holding the pendant necklace.
Courtesy of Bulgari

"I've been with Bulgari for a few years now and when they first asked me if I wanted to be part of the campaign, it was obviously a yes," she says. "Anything I can do to help and give back to the children is important to me."

As for how to style these charitable pieces? Take a cue from Aldridge and pair them with everything. "The good thing about the necklace is that it's such a chic staple. I am wearing it with a Gabriela Hearst gown tonight, but the necklace works with a T-shirt and jeans too." Giving back always looks good.

image
BFA

Peruse the Bulgari x Save the Children collection, below.

Anniversary Collection Necklace
Anniversary Collection Necklace
Bulgari bulgari.com
$770.00
SHOP IT
Save the Children Ring
Save the Children Ring
Bulgari bulgari.com
$560.00
SHOP IT
Save the Children Necklace
Save the Children Necklace
Bulgari bulgari.com
$620.00
SHOP IT
Save the Children Bracelet
Save the Children Bracelet
Bulgari bulgari.com
$580.00
SHOP IT

