Adele Wears Her Heart on Her Alaïa Naked Heels for a Pre-Valentine's Day Date
They weren't her only on-theme accessory.
Adele famously loves a good theme. Her Titanic-inspired birthday party proved this beyond the shadow of a doubt back in 2018. But if you weren't convinced of her commitment to the bit then, you will be after catching sight of her pre-Valentine's Day outfit.
On Feb. 12, the "Hello" singer went on an early date with her sports agent fiancé Rich Paul in an ensemble that tied perfectly into the holiday's visual hallmarks. It starts with a belted black trench coat layered over a crisp white button-down with uncuffed sleeves—simple wardrobe staples that become more than the sum of their parts when worn together. To that classic combo, the hitmaker then added a pair of pinstripe pants. Although Adele didn't attend New York Fashion Week, she clearly got Hailey Bieber's memo about the runway pinstripe trend that emerged at shows like Prabal Gurung, TWP, Carolina Herrera, and Brandon Maxwell. Needless to say, the nostalgic '80s style agenda will be sticking around for a while longer.
Still, it wouldn't be an Adele look without a cheeky, deeply on-the-nose detail or two. The WAG-coded French manicure she wore to a basketball game the other day is a perfect example. Here, you'll have to look closely to spot the nod, but the chart-topper appears to be wearing not one but two heart-shaped accessories. The first is Alaïa's iconic Le Coeur crossbody bag, worn in black as a clutch. The second is yet another Alaïa creation: a clear PVC mule with a black patent heart-shaped toe cap. Truly, there could be no better time to test-drive the naked shoe trend than Valentine's Day.
Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021, but in many ways it feels like their relationship is still very new. Frankly, over the last two years, we haven't seen the British songstress do much of anything except perform weekly for her marathon residencies in Las Vegas and Munich. So it's very gratifying to see the Grammy winner reclaiming her time with a series of stylish date nights. Isn't love grand?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
