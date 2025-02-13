Adele famously loves a good theme. Her Titanic-inspired birthday party proved this beyond the shadow of a doubt back in 2018. But if you weren't convinced of her commitment to the bit then, you will be after catching sight of her pre-Valentine's Day outfit.

On Feb. 12, the "Hello" singer went on an early date with her sports agent fiancé Rich Paul in an ensemble that tied perfectly into the holiday's visual hallmarks. It starts with a belted black trench coat layered over a crisp white button-down with uncuffed sleeves—simple wardrobe staples that become more than the sum of their parts when worn together. To that classic combo, the hitmaker then added a pair of pinstripe pants. Although Adele didn't attend New York Fashion Week, she clearly got Hailey Bieber's memo about the runway pinstripe trend that emerged at shows like Prabal Gurung, TWP, Carolina Herrera, and Brandon Maxwell. Needless to say, the nostalgic '80s style agenda will be sticking around for a while longer.

Adele pairs pinstripe pants with a black trench coat, a heart-shaped bag, and Alaïa naked pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Still, it wouldn't be an Adele look without a cheeky, deeply on-the-nose detail or two. The WAG-coded French manicure she wore to a basketball game the other day is a perfect example. Here, you'll have to look closely to spot the nod, but the chart-topper appears to be wearing not one but two heart-shaped accessories. The first is Alaïa's iconic Le Coeur crossbody bag, worn in black as a clutch. The second is yet another Alaïa creation: a clear PVC mule with a black patent heart-shaped toe cap. Truly, there could be no better time to test-drive the naked shoe trend than Valentine's Day.

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021, but in many ways it feels like their relationship is still very new. Frankly, over the last two years, we haven't seen the British songstress do much of anything except perform weekly for her marathon residencies in Las Vegas and Munich. So it's very gratifying to see the Grammy winner reclaiming her time with a series of stylish date nights. Isn't love grand?