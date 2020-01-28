16 Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion

The sole reason I get excited about spring is that I can wear a dress again and not catch a cold. After months spent confined to wearing my favorite sweaters, fleece-lined sweatpants and leggings, my legs beg for sunlight and my arms are ready to be bronzed. But…the springtime still feels like we’re very much stuck in the middle of winter. 

Instead of dwelling on this sad, sad fact, though, I'm cheering myself up instead by buying a bunch of warm-weather-approved dresses that will help me get through the end-of-winter blues. By the time that 70-degree weather actually rolls around, my spirits will not only be lifted but my wardrobe will be armed with the season's finest selection of frocks. From your vacation whites to party-ready florals, ahead are 16 of the best spring dresses to shop right now. And no, not all florals are created equal—which is why I’ve included a few different options on this list.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

I live in my Ellie Nap Dress during the spring season because it can so easily be dressed up for a daytime wedding with some strappy heels or dressed down with a pair of sneakers. 

The Drop Ellen Puff-Sleeve Open Back Midi Shirt Dress

The Drop Ellen Puff-Sleeve Open Back Midi Shirt Dress

This brown shirt dress actually features a sleek cutout at the back for added ventilation when the weather heats back up. 

Zara Polo Collar Knit Dress

Zara Polo Collar Knit Dress

Not all spring-ready dresses need to be light and airy. Sometimes the weather isn't exactly warm during the transitional spring season, so pick up this knit mini dress from ZARA. 

Z SUPPLY Rib Henley Maxi Dress

Z SUPPLY Rib Henley Maxi Dress

Or, take this ribbed pick from Z SUPPLY for a spin. It can be worn with boots now and sandals in the springtime!

Treasure & Bond Hooded Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Treasure & Bond Hooded Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

For your more casual day-off type of days, consider picking up this hooded mini dress from Treasure & Bond. 

STAUD Bait Vegan Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress

STAUD Bait Vegan Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress

How chic are the leather accents on this white poplin dress from STAUD? It's the ideal combination between sweet and edgy. 

RIXO Marianna Shirred Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress

RIXO Marianna Shirred Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress

This mint-green floral dress from RIXO has all the makings of a perfect spring day dress: a bright color, a sweet pattern, and a flowy silhouette. 

RAHI Luster Cutout Minidress

RAHI Luster Cutout Minidress

If you've got somewhere fancy to go this spring, check out this silky mini dress from RAHI. The cutouts on the side show a little skin, but not too much. 

Miaou Ginger Dress

Miaou Ginger Dress

The spring weather brings with it the chance to don a pretty pastel shade. This lavender-hued mini dress from cool-girl-approved brand Miaou is so sweet. 

COS Gathered Dress

COS Gathered Dress

If you want to wear a dress but you don't want to deal with discomfort, this oversized COS frock is going to be your new favorite thing. 

Everlane Corduroy Mini Dress

Everlane Corduroy Mini Dress

This dress from Everlane looks great layered over a turtleneck now and will look perfect on its own once the weather warms up!

BP. Printed Tie Front Minidress

BP. Printed Tie Front Minidress

This pretty (and affordable!) floral dress from BP. is so easy to style. Plus, it's a great way to experiment with color after so many months of wearing nothing but black. 

H&M Jacquard-Weave Shirt Dress

H&M Jacquard-Weave Shirt Dress

Another day, another floral midi dress that I can't wait to wear. This easy-to-style shirt dress from H&M is great for your eventual return to the office. 

Lucky Brand Knotted Tank Dress

Lucky Brand Knotted Tank Dress

Going on vacation this spring and want to pack light? Throw this versatile blue mini dress from Lucky Brand into your carry-on! 

Madewell Drawstring Faux-Wrap Mini Dress

Madewell Drawstring Faux-Wrap Mini Dress

If you want be the kind of person who wears florals but you don't want to give up on your fall and winter-approved color palette, check out this frock from Madewell. 

AFRM Amina Mesh Midi Slipdress

AFRM Amina Mesh Midi Slipdress

AFRM's selection of midi dresses is second-to-none, and this fun tie-dyed version is currently on sale right now at Nordstrom for less than $50. 

