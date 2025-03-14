Amal Clooney Spices Up Her Ladylike Leopard Print Coat With a Celebrity-Beloved Boot Trend
The lawyer brought nostalgic 1960s glamour to a showing of George Clooney's new Broadway play.
Amal Clooney celebrated the opening of her husband George Clooney's Broadway debut by—what else?—a fabulously feminine outfit that doubles up on celebrity-approved pieces.
On Mar. 13, the famed human rights lawyer was spotted re-contextualizing winter's best trends for spring outside the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. A taupe leopard print coat topped with a wide satin bow closure from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show was the crown jewel of her look. Frankly, I never would've guessed the never-ending balletcore bow trend details would pair so nicely with the mafia wife-coded leopard print trend. Noted animal print devotees Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber should take notes.
Underneath her statement outwear, the attorney layered a '60s-inspired cream-colored shift dress with a high neckline. Her buttery mini dress matched the length of her thigh-grazing coat perfectly. The shorter hemline also showcased her black patent over-the-knee boots, in a nod to the thigh-skimming styles seen all over the Fall 2024 runways at Chloé, Fendi, and Gucci. More than a year later, the look has staying power: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and even Michelle Obama have taken the thigh-high boot trend for a pap walk.
Just like her Hollywood-adjacent peers, the British activist matched her pointy boots to her other accessories: in this case, a black patent croc-embossed micro-bag, which came adorned with a tiny silver lock. She skipped jewelry apart from a single pair of gold huggie hoop earrings, which dangled a delicate drop charm from each lobe.
Her nails were painted the hue of pale pink putty and her long brunette hair billowed behind as she exited the venue. Caramel balayage highlights were woven throughout her bouncy blowout. Her makeup, meanwhile, mirrored the warm tones of her hair with shimmery rose-gold eyeshadow, peachy-pink blush, and a glossy pink lip.
Given that her husband's new play is set in the mid-1950s, it was all too fitting for the 47-year-old to wear an opening-week outfit that similarly channels American nostalgia. No one does boho-chic better than Clooney, but this Jackie Kennedy-coded aesthetic really works for her. Plus, she already owns the oversize sunglasses she'd need to make the homage complete.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
