Amal Clooney celebrated the opening of her husband George Clooney's Broadway debut by—what else?—a fabulously feminine outfit that doubles up on celebrity-approved pieces.

On Mar. 13, the famed human rights lawyer was spotted re-contextualizing winter's best trends for spring outside the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. A taupe leopard print coat topped with a wide satin bow closure from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show was the crown jewel of her look. Frankly, I never would've guessed the never-ending balletcore bow trend details would pair so nicely with the mafia wife-coded leopard print trend. Noted animal print devotees Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber should take notes.

Amal Clooney styles a Giambattista Valli leopard print coat with black snakeskin thigh-high boots. (Image credit: Splash)

Underneath her statement outwear, the attorney layered a '60s-inspired cream-colored shift dress with a high neckline. Her buttery mini dress matched the length of her thigh-grazing coat perfectly. The shorter hemline also showcased her black patent over-the-knee boots, in a nod to the thigh-skimming styles seen all over the Fall 2024 runways at Chloé, Fendi, and Gucci. More than a year later, the look has staying power: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and even Michelle Obama have taken the thigh-high boot trend for a pap walk.

Just like her Hollywood-adjacent peers, the British activist matched her pointy boots to her other accessories: in this case, a black patent croc-embossed micro-bag, which came adorned with a tiny silver lock. She skipped jewelry apart from a single pair of gold huggie hoop earrings, which dangled a delicate drop charm from each lobe.

Her nails were painted the hue of pale pink putty and her long brunette hair billowed behind as she exited the venue. Caramel balayage highlights were woven throughout her bouncy blowout. Her makeup, meanwhile, mirrored the warm tones of her hair with shimmery rose-gold eyeshadow, peachy-pink blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Given that her husband's new play is set in the mid-1950s, it was all too fitting for the 47-year-old to wear an opening-week outfit that similarly channels American nostalgia. No one does boho-chic better than Clooney, but this Jackie Kennedy-coded aesthetic really works for her. Plus, she already owns the oversize sunglasses she'd need to make the homage complete.

