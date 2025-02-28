After earning red carpet gold all awards season long in the likes of Armani Privé (at the SAG Awards) and Dior (at the Golden Globes), Anna Sawai is coming for her street style crown with help from Coach's next fall it-bag.

Sawai was spotted just days ahead of another major ceremony, the 2025 Oscars, strolling through Los Angeles on Feb. 28 in an eternal business casual uniform: a black blazer and straight-leg jeans. She paired her base T-shirt underneath to pointed-toe pumps, and strung a simple gold pendant necklace around her neck. But her casual Friday building blocks came with New York Fashion Week's breakout alternative to the classic leather work tote.

Anna Sawai strolled in Los Angeles carrying Coach's Empire 34 Carry-All, a breakout style from the label's Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Backgrid courtesy of Coach)

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 at Coach

Sawai carried Coach's Empire 34 Carry-All, a style that made waves the minute it debuted on the label's Park Avenue Armory runway at the start of Fashion Month. The oblong style features two top-handles, a roomy interior compartment, and heaps of insider praise within minutes of its unveiling.

On the runway, each Empire bag was precisely matched to a coat or sweater in the same leather shade. Instead of letting Sawai's blend into her layers, the Shogun star juxtaposed her lighter camel bag against her black blazer. (The better to see she's carrying a sold-out style.)

Models at Coach's Fall 2025 show carried new versions of the Empire bag in several neutral shades. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coach has minted It-bag after It-bag in the past two years, churning out celebrity-favorites like Bella Hadid's spacious Brooklyn and Olivia Rodrigo's re-editioned Ergo bag in rapid succession. Anna Sawai is the first star to carry Coach's latest style outside of the label's front rows and campaigns, but history has shown she won't be the last.