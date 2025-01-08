Ariana Grande Pairs a Backless Dress and Loewe's $7,400 Beaded Squeeze Bag for Date Night With Ethan Slater
She's currently in the midst of a steamy love affair with the ornate handbag.
If you thought Ariana Grande's Glinda streak would end now that Wicked has hit theaters, my dear friend, you would be wrong. Though she's expanded her pastel wardrobe somewhat in recent weeks—occasionally trading her princess pink ball gowns for butter yellow empire-waist numbers or delicate sage green bubble dresses—the star faithfully returns to her character's signature color time and again.
For the 2025 National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 7, Grande tapped this classic color scheme yet again, walking the carpet in a delightful shade of cherry blossom. Dressed in custom Loewe, the actor wore a '50s-era column dress made of candy-colored satin. The number featured a linear neckline and spindly spaghetti straps, with an open back and the tapered skirt that defines this silhouette.
Playing up the vintage aesthetic, Grande—or, more accurately, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell—accessorized the floor-length gown with a matching shawl. The oversized addition trailed behind her, creating a romantic train-like effect.
Her jewelry, too, looks to have been inspired by same time period. Grande wore multi-carat studs and a dazzling choker necklace made of rectangular diamonds stacked two-deep. The hints of glimmer further played into Grande's Old Hollywood aesthetic.
Grande attended the event alongside the rest of her Wicked cast mates, including Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and boyfriend Ethan Slater. Naturally, the two were seated together, which allowed them to turn the work gala into a sweet date night moment.
Real fans know the pop star is currently in the midst of a steamy love affair—but I'm not talking about Slater. Grande has developed something of an infatuation with Loewe's Beaded Mini Squeeze Bag, having carried the ornate style repeatedly in recent weeks. Last night was just another instance.
Loewe's Beaded Squeeze collection is one of the brand's most coveted. It features their hobo bag style embellished with whimsical prints, such as watermelon, Grande's floral, or a medieval pug. Grande's $7,400 bag, specifically, is totally sold-out, but other styles are still shoppable.
Shop Beaded Bags Inspired By Ariana Grande
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
