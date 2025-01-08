If you thought Ariana Grande's Glinda streak would end now that Wicked has hit theaters, my dear friend, you would be wrong. Though she's expanded her pastel wardrobe somewhat in recent weeks—occasionally trading her princess pink ball gowns for butter yellow empire-waist numbers or delicate sage green bubble dresses—the star faithfully returns to her character's signature color time and again.

For the 2025 National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 7, Grande tapped this classic color scheme yet again, walking the carpet in a delightful shade of cherry blossom. Dressed in custom Loewe, the actor wore a '50s-era column dress made of candy-colored satin. The number featured a linear neckline and spindly spaghetti straps, with an open back and the tapered skirt that defines this silhouette.

Playing up the vintage aesthetic, Grande—or, more accurately, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell—accessorized the floor-length gown with a matching shawl. The oversized addition trailed behind her, creating a romantic train-like effect.

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala in a custom Loewe gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her powder pink gown featured an open back and matching shawl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her jewelry, too, looks to have been inspired by same time period. Grande wore multi-carat studs and a dazzling choker necklace made of rectangular diamonds stacked two-deep. The hints of glimmer further played into Grande's Old Hollywood aesthetic.

Diamond jewelry completed Grande's 1950s aesthetic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grande attended the event alongside the rest of her Wicked cast mates, including Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and boyfriend Ethan Slater. Naturally, the two were seated together, which allowed them to turn the work gala into a sweet date night moment.

Grande is photographed with boyfriend and Wicked castmate Ethan Slater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real fans know the pop star is currently in the midst of a steamy love affair—but I'm not talking about Slater. Grande has developed something of an infatuation with Loewe's Beaded Mini Squeeze Bag, having carried the ornate style repeatedly in recent weeks. Last night was just another instance.

Grande arrives to the New York City event toting her favorite Beaded Squeeze bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loewe's Beaded Squeeze collection is one of the brand's most coveted. It features their hobo bag style embellished with whimsical prints, such as watermelon, Grande's floral, or a medieval pug. Grande's $7,400 bag, specifically, is totally sold-out, but other styles are still shoppable.

