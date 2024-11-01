Ariana Grande Is a Bonafide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
For the past few months, Ariana Grande's wardrobe has been all pastel everything. A relative newcomer to the method dressing game, she has been wearing the color of her Wicked character non-stop, popping out in every shade of pink.
Naturally, in this new style era, Grande has leaned on the arbiter of girly-girl style, designer Sandy Liang. Yesterday, the pop star posted one of her notoriously chaotic photo dumps, featuring yet another pastel look. Instead of her usual bubblegum, she was dressed all in baby blue gingham, wearing a two-piece mini skirt set from the label. With a square neckline and super-short hem, the co-ord felt distinctly mod, an aesthetic Grande has tapped into periodically throughout the years.
The two-piece came straight off the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 runway, having debuted in Sandy Liang's September fashion week show. The collection came as a shock to many fans of the brand, due to its simple, no-frills theme. It was a surprising shift from the brand that famously covers everything in bows.
While the gingham 'fit was styled with hot pink metallics—strappy sandals and a rectangular shoulder bag—on the runway, Grande went for a more balletcore-inspired vibe (another signature of the brand). The "We Can't Be Friends" singer tapped into her Glinda the Good Witch aesthetic, in sheer white tights and a pair of satin ballet flats, also from Sandy Liang. With a square toe and blush pink colorway, the $625 pair looked more like actual pointe shoes than a stylish remake.
Her cat ears phase was iconic and her over-the-knee boots will go down in fashion history, but this is easily Grande's best era yet.
Shop Gingham Looks Inspired By Ariana Grande
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
