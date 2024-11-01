Ariana Grande Is a Bonafide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set

The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

Ariana Grande attends the 2024 WSJ Innovators Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

For the past few months, Ariana Grande's wardrobe has been all pastel everything. A relative newcomer to the method dressing game, she has been wearing the color of her Wicked character non-stop, popping out in every shade of pink.

Naturally, in this new style era, Grande has leaned on the arbiter of girly-girl style, designer Sandy Liang. Yesterday, the pop star posted one of her notoriously chaotic photo dumps, featuring yet another pastel look. Instead of her usual bubblegum, she was dressed all in baby blue gingham, wearing a two-piece mini skirt set from the label. With a square neckline and super-short hem, the co-ord felt distinctly mod, an aesthetic Grande has tapped into periodically throughout the years.

ariana grande wears a gingham skirt set and pink satin pointe ballet flats from sandy liang's spring/summer 2025 collection

Ariana Grande wears a gingham Sandy Liang set and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Instagram/@arianagrande)

The two-piece came straight off the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 runway, having debuted in Sandy Liang's September fashion week show. The collection came as a shock to many fans of the brand, due to its simple, no-frills theme. It was a surprising shift from the brand that famously covers everything in bows.

A model walks the runway during the Sandy Liang Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2024 in NY.

Grande's co-ord made its debut on Sandy Liang's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the gingham 'fit was styled with hot pink metallics—strappy sandals and a rectangular shoulder bag—on the runway, Grande went for a more balletcore-inspired vibe (another signature of the brand). The "We Can't Be Friends" singer tapped into her Glinda the Good Witch aesthetic, in sheer white tights and a pair of satin ballet flats, also from Sandy Liang. With a square toe and blush pink colorway, the $625 pair looked more like actual pointe shoes than a stylish remake.

Slingback 45 in Ballet Satin
Sandy Liang Slingback 45 in Ballet Satin

Her cat ears phase was iconic and her over-the-knee boots will go down in fashion history, but this is easily Grande's best era yet.

Shop Gingham Looks Inspired By Ariana Grande

Posey Skirt
Tyler McGillivary Posey Skirt

Square Neck Button Front Tank
Wayre Square Neck Button Front Tank

The Blue Gingham Cherry on Top Set
Selkie The Blue Gingham Cherry on Top Set

Daydreaming Ginham Set
Princess Polly Daydreaming Ginham Set

Reina Mini Skirt
Caroline Constas Reina Mini Skirt

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸