For the past few months, Ariana Grande's wardrobe has been all pastel everything. A relative newcomer to the method dressing game, she has been wearing the color of her Wicked character non-stop, popping out in every shade of pink.

Naturally, in this new style era, Grande has leaned on the arbiter of girly-girl style, designer Sandy Liang. Yesterday, the pop star posted one of her notoriously chaotic photo dumps, featuring yet another pastel look. Instead of her usual bubblegum, she was dressed all in baby blue gingham, wearing a two-piece mini skirt set from the label. With a square neckline and super-short hem, the co-ord felt distinctly mod, an aesthetic Grande has tapped into periodically throughout the years.

Ariana Grande wears a gingham Sandy Liang set and ballet flats. (Image credit: Instagram/@arianagrande)

The two-piece came straight off the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 runway, having debuted in Sandy Liang's September fashion week show. The collection came as a shock to many fans of the brand, due to its simple, no-frills theme. It was a surprising shift from the brand that famously covers everything in bows.

Grande's co-ord made its debut on Sandy Liang's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the gingham 'fit was styled with hot pink metallics—strappy sandals and a rectangular shoulder bag—on the runway, Grande went for a more balletcore-inspired vibe (another signature of the brand). The "We Can't Be Friends" singer tapped into her Glinda the Good Witch aesthetic, in sheer white tights and a pair of satin ballet flats, also from Sandy Liang. With a square toe and blush pink colorway, the $625 pair looked more like actual pointe shoes than a stylish remake.

Sandy Liang Slingback 45 in Ballet Satin $625 at Sandy Liang

Her cat ears phase was iconic and her over-the-knee boots will go down in fashion history, but this is easily Grande's best era yet.

Shop Gingham Looks Inspired By Ariana Grande

Wayre Square Neck Button Front Tank $89 at Wayre

Selkie The Blue Gingham Cherry on Top Set $185 at Selkie

Caroline Constas Reina Mini Skirt $221 at Revolve

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors