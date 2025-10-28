I have a feeling Jennifer Lawrence resonates with Gilmore Girls Season 1 Episode 6, when Rory's grandfather says, "I am an autumn." The New Yorker debuted over 15 looks in October, each one more autumnal than the last. Lawrence's fall fashion reached final form during the month's last week.

On October 27, J.Law swapped her Hermès Kelly Monaco bag and Salomon sneakers for the day's second, more elevated look. Photographers captured Lawrence wearing any fall lover's foolproof set: a patterned maxi dress and leather boots. Her black floor-length dress's hem—lined with burgundy pops of paisley—peeked out from underneath a double-breasted coat. The wool topper stayed buttoned, concealing the maxi's bodice from various camera lenses. A white-and-purple scarf broke up the outfit's seasonal, Practical Magic-looking charm. Still, she pulled off the movie star staple with ease.

Jennifer Lawrence looked every bit a fall lover in a patterned maxi and a matching coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Shockingly, Lawrence's arms were noticeably missing a four-figure designer bag. Even her Hermès Kelly Monaco bag, which she's worn on repeat for weeks, had the evening off. Instead, she chose pointy boots as her patent leather pick. The chunky block heels looked straight from a Fall 2025 runway—similar styles are having a moment right now.

Diagonal stitching added some dimension to the seemingly simple shoes. Their designer, however, remains a mystery, because Lawrence hasn't worn boots this divine since a Freda Salvador pair in Nov. 2024.

This year, her selects have leaned more off-duty hiker. See her now-signature Salomon pair for proof. Last year, Lawrence stocked her closet with boots from Bottega Veneta, Toteme, or The Row. So, perhaps she went with one of those options. Or maybe she treated herself to a new style. It is Lawrence's (supposed) favorite season, after all.

Lawrence's seasonal streak picked back up the next morning, during a bundled-up stroll. On October 28, the star swapped her fitted coat for a slightly more oversize rendition, courtesy of Almada Label. Its shoulders were padded, its collar exaggerated, and its buttons double-breasted, leaving plenty of room for fall sweaters underneath.

A gray cashmere scarf and a coordinating bucket hat kept Lawrence warm, without hiding a silver pendant necklace from view. Her Kelly Monaco, once again, didn't make the cut. Instead, J.Law debuted a new find from beloved Barcelona-based brand, Gimaguas. The Maxi Franca Bag—in green suede with silver studs—was made to be worn in fall. Apparently, she's not the only one that thinks so. The $572 tote sold out months ago, but the brown and black colorways are still available. (For now, that is.)

Sure, Lawrence's Salomon trek-proof sneakers would've matched her Gimaguas bag to a T. This time, she channeled the house slippers trend with flats. She traded her suede Charvets for a patent leather pair, presumably featuring The Row tags.

The next day, she resurfaced in dressed-down pieces. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Stella Ballerina Flat $920 at Nordstrom

Clearly, fall is Lawrence's season to shine, both on and off the red carpet. It's only getting colder from here, meaning her style inspiration will continue in spades. Her latest looks suggest she's taking cues from Fall 2025 runway shows. If so, a healthy dose of faux fur and not-so polished plaid could be in Lawrence's queue.

While you await her next outing (which could be any minute now), consider shopping similar styles. Luckily for fans, they're all quite versatile, meaning Lawrence—and all of us—can style them this season and beyond.

