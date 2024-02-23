Banana Republic's Sale Section is the Key to Mastering Transitional Spring Weather

As we head into March, it's time to prepare for arguably the most difficult season for getting dressed: the transitional period between winter and spring. It's that time of the year when we're not quite out of the woods of winter yet and we're inching towards warmer weather. These are the days when you don't know if it will be cold enough to wear a winter jacket or coat, and when wearing one of 2024's spring trends could be a gamble that will leave you shivering when the sun goes down. That's where Banana Republic's massive end-of-season sale comes in.

Right now, Banana Republic has must-have jeans, all-season sweaters, luxe-looking tops, and light spring jackets on sale for up to 40 percent off. Don't wait to solidify your transitional wardrobe, though—all of the great deals end on March 4.

In case you haven't had the pleasure of perusing the brand's offerings in a while, you can expect to find a trove of luxurious fashion at an approachable price point in the sale section. Outfitted with tons of elevated details, each one of these pieces is worthy of a spot in your wardrobe year-round. And there is truly no better time to refresh your wardrobe essentials than when they're on sale.

After combing through the site and paying special attention to the brand's sale section—as I often do—I noticed a ton of pieces that can solve the tricky transitional dressing issue. To save you the time of combing through the hundreds of pieces, I did the work for you and found 18 pieces that'll make getting dressed these next couple of weeks so much easier

Shop Banana Republic's Sale

Lido Sculpted Italian Wool Blazer (Was $270) $71 at Banana Republic Welcome to the time of year when it's warm for a coat, but too cool to go without. For the perfect in-between topper, throw this blazer on. Made from luxe Italian wool, it's a classic style you can turn to year after year.

Betti Corset Tank (Was $90) $34 at Banana Republic For all of my Swifties out there, this top is how you steal Taylor's Tortured Poets Department-era uniform for less. The singer has been repeatedly wearing close-fitting black tops and pleated skirts, most recently during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour in a corset, which looks very similar to this $34 one.

Lish Poplin Top (Was $90) $55 at Banana Republic I'll never tire of classic button-down shirts which is why I'm obsessed with this revamped version. Balloon sleeves and pleating update a classic piece and will add a cool factor to your look.

Loleta Wool-Blend Bodysuit (Was $70) $36 at Banana Republic We all need a basic long-sleeve shirt to count on, so why not make it a bodysuit so you won't have to worry about a flawless tuck? You'll love the soft, lightweight feel of this one, plus the boat neckline feels so forward.

The Slim Jeans (Was $110) $85 at Banana Republic I know Gen-Z declared skinny jeans are dead, but these slim jeans are the 2024 version of the Millennial-loved silhouette. They're a bit roomier than the skinnier jeans of the early aughts, yet they keep the same figure-hugging look.

Hannah Ribbed Crew-Neck Sweater (Was $120) $95 at Banana Republic A varied ribbed stitching makes this white sweater look and feel so elegant. Layer it under blazers, light jackets, and coats, and prepare to feel like a million bucks.

Salma Oversized Wool-Cotton Sweater (Was $120) $95 at Banana Republic Can you ever find too many on-sale cozy sweaters? I don't think so, especially when they're as high quality as this one. This roomy v-neck, which makes for a great layering piece, is made from a cotton-wool blend so it's bound to last for years to come.

Curio Cashmere Scarf (Was $180) $130 at Banana Republic We're not out of the woods of winter weather just yet, so a cashmere scarf is still a good purchase. With an ultra-soft and warm feel, just me when I say this scarf will feel like a major upgrade to your winter wardrobe.

The Oversized Shirt (Was $90) $70 at Banana Republic Come spring, you can catch me in an oversized button-down like this on a weekly basis. The classic piece makes anything look more elevated, whether it's shorts and sandals or trousers and a tank top. This one has just the right amount of roominess to look cool, not bulky, too.

The Straight Jean (Was $110) $85 at Banana Republic This entire outfit is *chef's kiss* but it's the straight-leg jeans that are really selling it for me. They have the kind of everyday fit (i.e. high-waisted with a straight leg) that makes them a must-have in any wardrobe.

Meli Satin Tuxedo Shirt (Was $100) $55 at Banana Republic This is the fancier button-down to turn to whenever you need a little more flair. While it's made from 100 percent cotton, it has a satiny finish for a more elegant feel. It's also got the tuxedo seams for added fun.

Suede Trucker Jacket (Was $500) $400 at Banana Republic Maybe it's the easy-going shape or the luxurious suede, but this suede jacket could easily pass as designer in my eyes. I would wear this every spring with all of my dresses for instant elevation.

Essential Polo (Was $60) $48 at Banana Republic The next time you're tempted to grab a dated white T-shirt, I recommend going for this polo instead. The button-down style may seem simple enough, but it adds so much more polish than a plain white tee.

Cotton-Modal Off-Shoulder Top (Was $70) $54 at Banana Republic In case you haven't noticed, off-the-shoulder necklines are growing more and more popular, so why not try the style out when it's on sale? This simple chic top would make for a great date-night option—just pair it with dark-wash jeans and pointy heels and you're good to go.

Ribbed Elbow-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $50) $40 at Banana Republic Don't make the mistake of thinking this T-shirt is plain or boring. What makes it special are the longer sleeves and rib knitting. While simple, these details created a much more luxurious feel.

Zamora Plaid Mini Skirt (Was $140) $105 at Banana Republic A plaid mini skirt like this is one you can wear all year long. Pair it with knee-high boots, tights, and a sweater for winter then come spring, opt for a t-shirt and loafers. In any season, this skirt will serve your wardrobe well.

Ribbed Cutaway Tank (Was $45) $35 at Banana Republic I'm sure you have a dozen tank tops in your closet right now, but I doubt they are as luxurious as this one. Nearly every review comments on the high quality of this tank so it's sure to be an upgrade.